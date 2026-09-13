NYT Strands hints and answers for Monday, September 14 (game #925)

Looking for a different day? A new NYT Strands puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Sunday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Strands hints and answers for Sunday, September 13 (game #924).

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

Want more word-based fun? Then check out my NYT Connections today and Quordle today pages for hints and answers for those games, and Marc's Wordle today page for the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

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NYT Strands today (game #925) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… OH MY GOSH!!

NYT Strands today (game #925) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

DUCK

LICE

SHUCK

TART

DAZE

FRESH

NYT Strands today (game #925) - hint #3 - spangram letters

How many letters are in today's spangram? • Spangram has 13 letters

NYT Strands today (game #925) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? • First side: top, 1st column • Last side: bottom, 6th column

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #925) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #925, are…

EXCLAIM

START

GASP

RECOIL

FREEZE

SHUDDER

SPANGRAM: THATSSHOCKING

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

It’s brilliant how the exclamation OH MY GOSH!! has had a second life in recent years after being consigned to the pages of dusty children’s adventures for decades, alongside “fiddlesticks” and “darn”.

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The phrase actually dates back to the 18th century — the word gosh has no meaning at all beyond being an altered version of “god”.

Here, though, it was our clue to a pleasing game of Stands searching and for me my first 'spangram first' in months — gosh darn it I’m as jolly as a bumblebee in a buttercup.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Sunday, September 13, game #924)

MOLE

AGENT

ASSET

PLANT

COUNTERSPY

OPERATIVE

SPANGRAM: UNDERCOVER