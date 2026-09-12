NYT Strands hints and answers for Sunday, September 13 (game #924)

Looking for a different day? A new NYT Strands puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Saturday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Strands hints and answers for Saturday, September 12 (game #923).

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

Want more word-based fun? Then check out my NYT Connections today and Quordle today pages for hints and answers for those games, and Marc's Wordle today page for the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

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NYT Strands today (game #924) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Top secret

NYT Strands today (game #924) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

TEARS

STEAR

VAST

CRATE

CRAVEN

GRANTED

STOLE

NYT Strands today (game #924) - hint #3 - spangram letters

How many letters are in today's spangram? • Spangram has 10 letters

NYT Strands today (game #924) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? • First side: left, 4th row • Last side: right, 4th row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #924) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #924, are…

MOLE

AGENT

ASSET

PLANT

COUNTERSPY

OPERATIVE

SPANGRAM: UNDERCOVER

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 2 hints

The theme was an obvious one, but I still found it difficult to locate any game words.

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Fortunately, finding non-game words was less tricky, so I took a couple of hints to get going.

This left me with three long words, including a spangram that I really should have seen from the start. I’d like to think that this was a deliberately well hidden set of words but human error is far more likely an explanation for my performance.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Saturday, September 12, game #923)

LIBERATE

FREE

RELEASE

DETACH

UNLOOSE

SPANGRAM: LETITGO