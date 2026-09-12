NYT Connections hints and answers for Sunday, September 13 (game #1190)

Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Saturday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Saturday, September 12 (game #1189).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too, while Marc's Wordle today page covers the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

Latest Videos From TechRadar Watch full video here:

NYT Connections today (game #1190) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

PORRIDGE

GARFIELD

DROOPY

EMPTY

HEATHCLIFF

EXCESS

GRANT

SLACK

ODIE

PARAMOUNT

SAGGING

MADISON

FLACCID

KEWPIE

CLEVELAND

DOUBLESPEAK

NYT Connections today (game #1190) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Squishy

Squishy GREEN: American leaders

American leaders BLUE: Double characters

Double characters PURPLE: Geographical endings

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

NYT Connections today (game #1190) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: LACKING IN FIRMNESS

LACKING IN FIRMNESS GREEN: U.S. PRESIDENTS

U.S. PRESIDENTS BLUE: WORDS THAT SOUND LIKE TWO LETTERS

WORDS THAT SOUND LIKE TWO LETTERS PURPLE: ENDING IN ELEVATED LANDFORMS

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #1190) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #1190, are…

YELLOW: LACKING IN FIRMNESS: DROOPY, FLACCID, SAGGING, SLACK

DROOPY, FLACCID, SAGGING, SLACK GREEN: U.S. PRESIDENTS: CLEVELAND, GARFIELD, GRANT, MADISON

CLEVELAND, GARFIELD, GRANT, MADISON BLUE: WORDS THAT SOUND LIKE TWO LETTERS: EMPTY, EXCESS, KEWPIE, ODIE

EMPTY, EXCESS, KEWPIE, ODIE PURPLE: ENDING IN ELEVATED LANDFORMS: DOUBLESPEAK, HEATHCLIFF, PARAMOUNT, PORRIDGE

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 1 mistake

Not being as knowledgeable about US presidents as I should be, it took me until I had just eight tiles left to connect CLEVELAND, GARFIELD, GRANT, and MADISON.

Earlier, I had assumed the GARFIELD in question was the cartoon cat and we were looking for a quartet of comic strip felines — HEATHCLIFF is another and I took a punt on DROOPY and CLEVELAND.

The silver lining to my error was that it made me notice “cliff” at the end of HEATHCLIFF and I was able to spot the four tiles that made up ENDING IN ELEVATED LANDFORMS, thus snagging a relatively early purple group.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Saturday, September 12, 2026, game #1189)

YELLOW: WAYS TO PERSONALIZE A CAR: BUMPER STICKER, FUZZY DICE, HOOD ORNAMENT, VANITY PLATE

BUMPER STICKER, FUZZY DICE, HOOD ORNAMENT, VANITY PLATE GREEN: PEOPLE IN AN ONLINE FORUM: LURKER, POSTER, SPAMMER, TROLL

LURKER, POSTER, SPAMMER, TROLL BLUE: THINGS THAT BLINK: CURSOR, EYELIDS, SMOKE DETECTOR, TURN SIGNAL

CURSOR, EYELIDS, SMOKE DETECTOR, TURN SIGNAL PURPLE: ______ ALERT: NERD, RED, SPOILER, WEATHER