NYT Connections hints and answers for Sunday, August 9 (game #1155)

Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Saturday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Saturday, August 8 (game #1154).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too, while Marc's Wordle today page covers the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

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NYT Connections today (game #1155) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

SHIFT GEARS

JURY DUTY

SPACE OPERA

LABYRINTH

CAPS FOR SALE

ESCAPE ROOM

NEO-NOIR

COURSE-CORRECT

BAD DREAM

BUDDY COP

CORDUROY

CHANGE TACK

MADELINE

RECALIBRATE

SPAGHETTI WESTERN

GOODNIGHT MOON

NYT Connections today (game #1155) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Take a new path

Take a new path GREEN: Bedtime stories

Bedtime stories BLUE: Types of fims

Types of fims PURPLE: In need of an exit strategy

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

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NYT Connections today (game #1155) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: TAKE A DIFFERENT APPROACH

TAKE A DIFFERENT APPROACH GREEN: CLASSIC CHILDREN'S BOOKS

CLASSIC CHILDREN'S BOOKS BLUE: MOVIE SUBGENRES

MOVIE SUBGENRES PURPLE: THINGS PEOPLE TRY TO GET OUT OF

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #1155) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #1155, are…

YELLOW: TAKE A DIFFERENT APPROACH: CHANGE TACK, COURSE-CORRECT, RECALIBRATE, SHIFT GEARS

CHANGE TACK, COURSE-CORRECT, RECALIBRATE, SHIFT GEARS GREEN: CLASSIC CHILDREN'S BOOKS: CAPS FOR SALE, CORDUROY, GOODNIGHT MOON, MADELINE

CAPS FOR SALE, CORDUROY, GOODNIGHT MOON, MADELINE BLUE: MOVIE SUBGENRES: BUDDY COP, NEO-NOIR, SPACE OPERA, SPAGHETTI WESTERN

BUDDY COP, NEO-NOIR, SPACE OPERA, SPAGHETTI WESTERN PURPLE: THINGS PEOPLE TRY TO GET OUT OF: BAD DREAM, ESCAPE ROOM, JURY DUTY, LABYRINTH

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

Everyone’s knows that GOODNIGHT MOON is one of a handful of CLASSIC CHILDREN’S BOOKS (the “bowl full of mush” always puzzled me) and I was sure MADELINE was too, but I couldn’t see any others — so decided to put this possible group to one side. In fact, you could say I decided to TAKE A DIFFERENT APPROACH.

After landing the yellow group I decided that SPACE OPERA and SPAGHETTI WESTERN belonged together and guessed that NEO-NOIR and BUDDY COP could also be labeled as MOVIE SUBGENRES.

With eight tiles left the titles of children’s books were not popping out for me, so I took a risk connecting things that sounded like you could get trapped in and added JURY DUTY as a random fourth tile.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Saturday, August 8, 2026, game #1154)

YELLOW: QUAINT EXPRESSIONS OF EXCITEMENT: HOT DOG, HURRAH, WHOOPEE, YAHOO

HOT DOG, HURRAH, WHOOPEE, YAHOO GREEN: CONVEY: COUCH, EXPRESS, FRAME, PHRASE

COUCH, EXPRESS, FRAME, PHRASE BLUE: WORDS ABBREVIATED WITH LETTERS AS HOMOPHONES: CUTIE, EASY, EFFECTS, I OWE YOU

CUTIE, EASY, EFFECTS, I OWE YOU PURPLE: SAFETY _____: BELT, GOGGLES, PIN, RAZOR