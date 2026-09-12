We may have our first proper look at Meta's Project Phoenix

The glimpse comes from inside the Horizon OS software

An official launch is expected to happen sometime in 2027

We've known for a while now that Meta is working on a new mixed reality (MR) headset, able to blend the real world and digital landscapes together, under the codename Project Phoenix — and the first images of the device just leaked out.

The leak comes courtesy of UploadVR (via Engadget), and the pictures were apparently hidden away in the latest version of the Horizon OS software for the Meta Quest devices. They're part of the support section of the software, showing how prescription lenses can be fitted inside the Project Phoenix headset.

You can see from the image (embedded below) that the line between headsets and smart glasses is blurring here. In terms of size and shape these look more like specs than something along the lines of the Meta Quest 3S.

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Nevertheless, the device has cameras on the front for 'seeing' rather than transparent lenses, so it's technically very much a 'headset'. Perhaps we'll need to come up with another word for this product category, or maybe Meta will do it for us.

Coming soon

First official visuals of Meta's Project Phoenix, found in the HorizonOS Prescription Lens firmware package! pic.twitter.com/YmN0SCJNCDSeptember 10, 2026

Besides the design, the images don't reveal a whole lot about Project Phoenix, except how you put prescription lenses in and scan a QR code — presumably to get them configured properly so you're able to see the outside world properly.

However, we do see a cable running down from the device, backing up previous rumors that there will be a connected component somewhere else, holding the battery and possibly some of the processing power.

That's what makes the Project Phoenix headset so thin and light, and it's something we've seen on other hardware like this, including the Apple Vision Pro. A battery especially takes up a lot of space and adds a lot of weight, so it makes sense to have it somewhere else (though it's not clear exactly how you'll keep it attached to your person).

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With a 2027 launch date previously predicted by those in the know, all eyes will now be on the Meta Connect event that gets underway on Wednesday, September 23. Meta is going to be announcing updates on a lot of its products, and maybe on this MR headset too.

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