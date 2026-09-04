Here at IFA 2026 I finally got to try the Xreal Aura glasses. They’re the tech you’d get if my Xreal One Pro and Samsung Galaxy XR had a baby, and their Fall 2026 release date can’t come soon enough.

While they can basically do everything an Android XR headset can do (more on that in a moment) the Xreal Aura is importantly a pair of smart glasses, with the lightness and comfort advantages you’d expect of that compared to a bulkier VR wearable.

They do boast some serious tech, despite the light weight. Including see-through 2K displays boasting a 70-degree field-of-view — up from the the 1,080p screens you’ll find from similar smart specs to come before — plus speakers tuned by Bose, a microphone for capturing what you say, and cameras that facilitate hand-tracking and tools like Circle to Search (which lets you Google search things you can see, by drawing a circle around it with your hand).

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However the specs don’t include a battery or any processing power. This is instead housed in an external compute puck that also doubles as a track pad — scroll your finger across the surface and you’ll move a digital cursor you can use to interact with apps alongside hand-tracking controls.

This is how the glasses are able to be so comfortable, while still being incredibly capable.

(Image credit: Xreal)

One the Android XR side of things, these specs can — just like the Galaxy XR — access the Google Play Store to download dedicated XR and flat apps, let you enjoy content from your favorite streaming service on a giant virtual screen, engage with Gemini across your apps for assistance with a variety of tasks, and boot up Google Docs if you’re looking to be productive.

You can do these tasks all at the same time too, arranging virtual windows in the space in front of you.

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With a USB-C Cable and compatible device — which includes most phones, laptops, tablets, and several consoles and handhelds — you can connect it to the glasses (via the puck) to have its screen appear as a window in front of you too.

In my demo I was watching the latest GTA 6 trailer while playing Hades on a Steam Deck. The windows appeared side-by-side in front of me, and I had Gemini watching me game so it could offer coaching (I’ve played plenty of Hades before so didn’t need the help, though the advice I was offered did seem decent).

Aura shares the One Pro's optic engine. (Image credit: Future / Hamish Hector)

When will it land?

It’s all very impressive and I cannot wait for these specs to be in my hand for a full-on review.

Speaking of, unfortunately Xreal hasn’t confirmed a release date or price for Aura. However its official website says it’ll be landing sometime this fall (Northern Hemisphere, so that’s September, October or November) and will cost no more than $1,500.

I hope the price will be as low as possible (even sub $1,000), though Xreal’s promise would still make it cheaper than a Galaxy XR headset, and there’s only so cheap we can expect XR tech to get — especially with the ongoing RAM crisis.

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