I’ll lay my cards on the table and admit that I wasn’t very familiar with Hohem before I arrived at IFA Berlin 2026. But interestingly, the Chinese tech company has revealed one of the most innovative products at the conference so far, in my view, with the Eyepic 2-in-1 Pocket Gimbal Camera.

This product, Hohem told me, is a real “first” — not only because it’s the company’s first actual camera, but because it’s what Hohem describes as “the world’s first 2-in-1 pocket gimbal camera”.

What sets this model apart from other compact video cameras? I got the chance to watch a demo and speak with Hohem about the Eyepic 2-in-1, and learn about its tech specs, features, and design quirks. Here’s everything you need to know.

Latest Videos From TechRadar Watch full video here:

It’s all about versatility

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Future) We started off by shooting in vertical mode... (Image credit: Future) ...then rotated the touchscreen to enter into landscape mode... (Image credit: Future) ...and finally detached the camera unit, and placed it onto a magnetic lanyard for hands-free video! Image 1 of 3 View Original Image 2 of 3 View Original Image 3 of 3 View Original

Hohem told me that the Eyepic is targeted at a more casual, everyday user or vlogger, rather than those looking to take professional-grade video. Even so, its capabilities are commendable.

It offers native 4K vertical video capture at up to 60fps, which is ideal for users who want to film a TikTok or Instagram Reel, for instance. But a Hohem representative showed me that by merely rotating the on-board 2.51-inch touchscreen, the camera will reorient, enabling you to seamlessly switch to capturing landscape video instead.

But it gets even better.

As I watched, the Hohem demonstrator swiftly removed the camera unit from the device, revealing that the Eyepic is capable of fully hands-free shooting. He attached the unit to a lanyard on his neck to film a video, and I can see this being incredibly useful for creators who are on the move. The camera unit is magnetic, so it could really be attached to all sorts of accessories, be that a tripod, a fridge…you name it.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

What’s more, the camera is highly waterproof, and Hohem told me it can even withstand being around 10m (32.8ft) underwater if, say, you want to take a video while swimming or diving. I was also interested to find that when the camera is detached, the gimbal retracts and locks, and a user can view a 1080p live preview of the action on the Eyepic’s touchscreen.

From what I saw in the demo, it appeared that the Eyepic was more than able to capture smooth, high-res video in a flexible, versatile manner, and this could really help it stand out from top-tier rivals like DJI and Insta360. It can also capture video in slow motion, although Hohem said that this will likely be at a lower resolution, potentially around 1080p.

While Hohem wouldn’t reveal the Eyepic’s price just yet (trust me, I tried), I was told that the model is expected to launch around the time that CES 2027 kicks off, which is early 2027.

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds.