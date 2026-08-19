Versa is the world's first 2-in-1 pocket gimbal camera and drone

It launched on Indiegogo on August 18, with pricing starting at $499

HoverAir says Versa has FCC approval, so it should be available in the US

DJI dominates the drone space, leaving precious little room for others. However, HoverAir has repeatedly had a go at cracking the market, innovating in gaps left by the leading drone maker.

First we had the X1, the first self-flying drone that took off from the palm of your hand for easy aerial 4K selfies, which was followed up by HoverAir's X1 Pro with beefier 8K video. DJI reacted swiftly, answering with the Neo (and consequently Neo 2), which cost much less than HoverAir's.

Then there was HoverAir's Aqua, the world's first waterproof drone, which remains unique today. Now, we have the new Versa — the first 2-in-1 pocket gimbal camera and drone — making a trio of firsts.

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The Versa looks like HoverAir's previous X1-series efforts, only its wings can be removed in a simple motion, leaving the drone body as a DJI Pocket-like pocket gimbal camera. Drones and gimbal cameras are two increasingly popular camera categories — and the Versa can be both.

It seems like an obvious move when you think about it. After all, both camera types feature a camera unit supported with a 3-axis gimbal. But can the Versa genuinely serve in both capacities? We'll find out very soon, once our Versa review sample lands.

HoverAir has, it seems, another advantage over DJI, saying the Versa has US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) certification. This means the Versa can be sold in the US, while DJI is still banned from selling its new products there.

There could be light at the end of the US ban tunnel for DJI, mind you, with recent news that a judge is set to review evidence that has categorized DJI as a Chinese military company. It's a decision that DJI described as "a significant step toward correcting an unjustified designation".

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For now, though, the DJI ban remains in place, and it's a huge headache for the leading drone maker — and one that was just compounded by an impressive-looking rival product that will be sold in the US.

The lowdown on the Versa

We learnt more about the Versa when HoverAir launched the product on Indiegogo on August 18, and it will make its public debut at the IFA consumer electronics show, which takes place in Berlin, Germany, from September 4-8.

The self-flying camera shoots 4K video up to 60fps onto a 1/1.3-inch sensor, 4K HDR video up to 30fps with 10-bit color depth and up to 17.5EV dynamic range, plus 12MP photos (there's no mention of RAW format).

It features a host of flight modes that simplify aerial selfies, including palm take-off and landing, AI subject tracking, auto framing, bird's-eye flight mode, plus voice and gesture commands.

It can pair with your phone or HoverAir's Beacon device (debuted with the Aqua) for clear audio, and has a maximum 14-minute flight time (realistically it will be less than that), with flight speeds up to 36km/h and a solid Level 5 wind resistance.

The drone / pocket camera weighs 230g, placing it in the restriction-free category of beginner drones, or just 163g with its propellor guards removed when in use as a pocket gimbal camera.

In the hand, the Versa features a DJI Pocket-like rotating OLED haptic screen, which measures 1.64 inches on the diagonal and can hit 800 nits of brightness.

Overall, those look like a solid set of features for what could be a game-changing 2-in-1 camera. Where HoverAir struggles to compete with DJI, however, is on price.

According to the Versa's Indiegogo page, it will cost $499 for the Versa only, $887 for the Fly More Combo, which presumably will include additional batteries and a charging dock, or $1,270 for the Creator Combo. For the next 24 hours, those prices are slashed for early backers, who do so at their own risk (HoverAir is a reputable drone maker, though if you're in the US it could still be worth proceeding with caution).

HoverAir has shared a product promotional video on its YouTube, below. What are your first impressions of the HoverAir Versa? Let me know in the comments below.

HOVERAir VERSA | This Pocket Camera Can Fly - YouTube Watch On

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