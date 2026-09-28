Drones and defibrillators could soon be combined more often

A study carried out by researchers in France looked at drone delivery for defibrillators

It found that wait times could be cut by 3.76 minutes on average

Provision of more fixed defibrillators and better placement of the devices is important too

Out-of-hospital cardiac arrests are currently survived by fewer than 1 in 10 people, but researchers in France have explored a new defibrillator delivery method that could help push these figures in the right direction: delivery by drone.

In an analysis carried out by Lariboisière Hospital emergency physician Hillary Minka and her colleagues, drone delivery capabilities were added to the current network of fixed automated external defibrillators (AEDs) in areas surrounding Paris.

Using drones could cut delivery times by an average of 3.76 minutes, the simulations showed, with 95% of cardiac arrest patients reached within five minutes, compared to the current 30-40% figure when relying on foot and road transport of the devices.

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However, the researchers emphasize that the provision of more AEDs should be a priority too, not just the use of drones to deliver them, and say locating more AEDs in places that are publicly accessible, rather than in private spaces, will also help. Together, they say these measures could increase the five-minute coverage rate to 99.4%.

Real-world testing is next

Everdrone already deploys medical drones in Sweden (Image credit: Everdrone)

"Drones will never replace bystanders, resuscitation efforts or emergency medical teams," says Minka. "However, they could represent an additional link in the chain of survival and help make defibrillation available more quickly."

The researchers' work also showed the importance of the geographical distribution of AEDs. Better placement reduces the need for additional units, given the drone range of around 3,900 meters (12,.795 feet).

Next, the researchers want to set up real-world trials. This new study was based on simulations and modeling — no actual drones were flown — and so it doesn't take into account any day-to-day variables, such as weather conditions.

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The study hasn't yet been peer-reviewed, but it has been presented at the European Emergency Medicine Congress 2026 in Paris. Defibrillators are already delivered by drone in some parts of Sweden, and it may not be too long before other countries follow its lead.

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