Cyborg cockroaches designed for disaster rescue missions reach targets with a 95% success rate

The complete movement and injection sequence achieved 72% success

Tiny injectors allow the insects to deliver close-range emergency assistance

Engineers in Australia have built small robotic systems around live cockroaches, equipping them with cameras and injectors to reach disaster survivors.

Researchers from the University of Queensland and the University of New South Wales (UNSW) collaborated on the project.

The project combined insect biology with lightweight electronics built specifically for collapsed structures.

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Precision under pressure

Cockroaches were fitted with electrode harnesses and tiny devices while sedated, and they survived the process without apparent harm.

“Augmenting their natural biomechanics could allow these cyborg insects to deliver timely emergency assistance when direct access to people trapped in narrow, debris-filled spaces isn’t possible,” said Thang Vo-Doan, biorobotics engineer at the University of Queensland.

In controlled trials, the machines guided themselves toward a designated point and completed close-range delivery with a 95% success rate.

When the full sequence of movement, alignment and injection was measured together, the success rate dropped to 72% across all trials.

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PhD candidate Hai Nhan Le explained that steady, accurate movement toward a person in need remained one of the toughest engineering hurdles.

"The cyborg insect has to navigate to the target, position itself accurately and remain stable enough to perform the injection," said Hai Nhan Le, PhD candidate at the University of Queensland.

A separate concern raised by Le involves public reaction, since many people recoil at the idea of a large insect approaching them for help.

"A lot of people might not like the sight of a giant cockroach scurrying towards them, but if you're trapped in rubble or stuck in a cave and need help, it could make a real difference between life and death," Le added.

Support from emergency services

Fire and Rescue NSW superintendent Tim Hassiotis said the innovation might extend how far response teams can operate during emergencies.

"If cyborg insects can safely enter spaces we can't, locate casualties and ultimately help deliver emergency care, they could become another valuable tool in the future of urban search and rescue," said Tim Hassiotis, Superintendent at Fire and Rescue NSW.

Team lead Thang Vo-Doan said the long-term goal involves deploying groups of specialised insects, each performing a different supporting function.

"Hopefully, within the next five to 10 years, we could see cyborg insect rescue teams deployed to help people in real emergencies," Vo-Doan added.

Whether this technology advances from laboratory testing into real disaster zones will likely depend on further trials, funding and regulatory approval.

Public comfort with the sight of insects performing medical tasks near vulnerable individuals may prove just as significant a factor.

Via The Guardian

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