The Thrustmaster T-GT III Steering Wheel has been announced for PS4 and PS5

The new hardware is designed for Gran Turismo 7 and offered in a Direct Axial Drive bundle for the first time

The T-GT III will cost $749.99 / £649.99 / €699.99

Thrustmaster has unveiled the T-GT III Steering Wheel for PS4 and PS5, the latest addition to its ongoing 16-year-long partnership with Gran Turismo.

The Thrustmaster T-GT III is designed for Gran Turismo 7, the newest entry in Polyphony Digital's long-running racing series, and will launch on December 3 for $749.99 / £649.99 / €699.99.

The package includes the iconic T-GT steering wheel, featuring a leather finish and four rotary encoders mapped for Gran Turismo.

Latest Videos From TechRadar Watch full video here:

"Engineered without compromise for the most demanding sim racers, the T-GT III represents the ultimate expression of Thrustmaster's expertise and delivers an authentic and immersive Gran Turismo experience in a turnkey bundle," Thrustmaster said.

The T-GT series "enters a new era" with the T-GT III and is "the very first Direct Axial Drive bundle designed for Gran Turismo and "the first to natively integrate a load-cell pedal set."

The steering wheel delivers a constant torque of 5 Nm with an overshoot capacity of up to 10 Nm, preventing saturation and guaranteeing ultra-low latency and instant responsiveness.

Combined with Thrustmaster’s Harmony technology and the high-frequency torque, the steering wheel also offers purpose-built haptic effects for the game with "Gear Jolt," which lets players feel gear shifts, while "Engine Roar" makes the chassis resonate in time with the engine’s RPM.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"We have a long-standing partnership with Thrustmaster, who, over the years, have remained faithful to Gran Turismo by offering solutions that enhance the driving experience," said Kazunori Yamauchi, producer of the Gran Turismo series. "The journey we’ve taken together has allowed us to extend the desired sensations through a steering wheel as technology and the game have evolved. We are delighted to welcome them as partners of Gran Turismo World Series."

Thrustmaster will continue to evolve the T-GT III through software and firmware updates to keep pace with Gran Turismo's Spec updates (Spec IV is the next free update releasing in two parts, with the first arriving this month and the second in December), ensuring long-term support for players.

"Meeting Gran Turismo’s exacting standards is no small feat. In the 16 years we’ve been working together, Yamauchi-san’s motto has remained a commitment to the game in every sense of the word; this has allowed us to take on projects that we believe no one else would have accepted in order to achieve that level of fidelity," said Gilles Raulet, director of development and licensing at Thrustmaster.

"This collaboration continues to inspire our teams year after year because passion remains at the heart of our discussions."