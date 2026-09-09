GTA 6 PS5 controller pre-orders — live build-up ahead of the new DualSense variants dropping tomorrow

The giant of a video game release is nearly upon us, and Sony is getting well and truly involved with GTA 6 PS5 controllers beginning tomorrow on two very cool looking DualSense variations.

Two new limited-edition GTA 6 PS5 controllers are up for grabs tomorrow: one black, one white. Both share a lot of the same design sensibilities and features, but I think both look slick as heck. They are both unmistakably 'Vice City' with palm tree emblems and fronds draped over the pad, while the glints of pink shine wonderfully through on the white or black backgrounds, and the shimmering finish on both does a great job of evoking neon lights.

Both DualSense controllers will cost you $84.99 / £74.99 and will release alongside GTA 6 on November 19. However, there will be a slight variation in availability. The white GTA 6 DualSense will be "available in limited quantities globally at direct.playstation.com and at participating retailers", says Sony. The black GTA 6 DualSense will be "available in limited quantities exclusively through direct.playstation.com where available" — so that means in the UK and US.

We expect the usual suspects to get involved in pre-order listings on both sides of the Atlantic, and we will be casting our eager eye over those, and a wider net more generally, to make sure we get you the best links and info as soon as we see them. We're starting today to get our flag in the ground early, so you know where to be in the run-up to stock dropping.

(Image credit: Sony / Rockstar)

Should you pre-order a GTA 6 Limited Edition PS5 controller?

This is perhaps an even easier recommendation to make than the one I did before the game was available to pre-order: in short, you should absolutely, 100%, definitely consider placing a pre-order on these GTA 6 DualSense controllers if you can, rather than waiting and hoping they remain available in the long run.

These are accessories — that will be available in "limited quantities", according to Sony — that will coincide with the release of the biggest thing in all of entertainment ever. As a result, the demand will likely be the highest on DualSense controller editions we've ever seen — and perhaps on any accessory ever.

Yes, there are two different editions which will hopefully spread the load of the demand, but I think placing a pre-order if you can is by far the safest option if you're at all interested in one of these PS5 controllers.

GTA 6 Limited Edition PS5 controllers: cut to the chase

Price: $84.99 / £74.99

$84.99 / £74.99 Pre-order date: September 10, 2026; 10am ET / 10am local time in Europe

September 10, 2026; 10am ET / 10am local time in Europe Release date: November 19, 2026

November 19, 2026 Design: Sony describes the limited edition DualSense controllers as pads that "each capture the essence of Vice City, from bright days along the coast to vibrant city nights. Both editions feature a shimmering, color-shifting finish that brings together the hues of a Vice City sunset and the glow of neon lights. They both also feature custom palm tree details molded directly into the controller, adding a unique tactile element alongside official Grand Theft Auto VI branding." There's no denying they do look pretty slick.