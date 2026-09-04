TechRadar's weekly crossword — puzzle #5, Friday, September 4

Due to a combination of a Gamescom trip, illness, and holiday, I'm sorry that there wasn't a crossword last week. I'm here to get things back on schedule now, though, with another of our regular little brainteasers. Enjoy!

TechRadar Crossword Missed a previous puzzle? You can browse the archive and play all TechRadar Crosswords right here.

This should be a fairly easy one to get things going again. Hopefully my setting skills haven't got too rusty in the last couple of weeks!

I did have a good time going back to Gamescom for the first time in about eight years to see something that's included in this week's puzzle — no spoilers if you're reading this first.

Outside of maybe Final Fantasy 7 Revelation, which got a much bigger reveal and an all-important release date announcement this week instead of at Gamescom, it felt like a fairly quiet event in terms of big news. Perhaps everyone is still nervous about being in the shadow of Grand Theft Auto 6, which is also getting the classic limited-edition DualSense treatment ahead of release.

Anyway, I best stop before I disappear into a rabbit hole of gaming yet again. Enjoy the puzzle!

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