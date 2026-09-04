TechRadar's weekly crossword — puzzle #5, Friday, September 4
Test your tech knowledge with our weekly brainteaser
Due to a combination of a Gamescom trip, illness, and holiday, I'm sorry that there wasn't a crossword last week. I'm here to get things back on schedule now, though, with another of our regular little brainteasers. Enjoy!
Missed a previous puzzle? You can browse the archive and play all TechRadar Crosswords right here.
This should be a fairly easy one to get things going again. Hopefully my setting skills haven't got too rusty in the last couple of weeks!
I did have a good time going back to Gamescom for the first time in about eight years to see something that's included in this week's puzzle — no spoilers if you're reading this first.
Outside of maybe Final Fantasy 7 Revelation, which got a much bigger reveal and an all-important release date announcement this week instead of at Gamescom, it felt like a fairly quiet event in terms of big news. Perhaps everyone is still nervous about being in the shadow of Grand Theft Auto 6, which is also getting the classic limited-edition DualSense treatment ahead of release.
Anyway, I best stop before I disappear into a rabbit hole of gaming yet again. Enjoy the puzzle!
Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds.
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
James Pickard is a Deals Editor at TechRadar. After many years of scouring the net for the cheapest games and tech for his personal use, he decided to make it his job to share all the best bargains and coupon codes with you. James also has almost a decade of experience covering some of the biggest sales events of the year at Eurogamer and VG247, including Black Friday, Cyber Monday and Amazon Prime Day. When not deals hunting or stacking coupon codes to get the biggest savings, James can be found on the PS5, watching a classic film noir or cheering on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.