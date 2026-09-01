Walmart just launched a massive Lego 'Bricktember' sale, and I've already purchased two sets for my kids — the prices are just too good. You can save up to 60% on Lego favorites, including Star Wars, Harry Potter, and F1 cars, as well as seasonal sets like Advent calendars, haunted houses, pumpkins, and more.

• Shop Walmart's full Lego 'Bricktember' sale

I've listed my 12 favorite Lego deals below with prices starting at just $12. The two sets I personally bought for my Lego-obsessed sons are the fun Jack-O-Lantern Pickup Truck for just $12 (was $29.98) and the always popular 2026 Lego City Advent Calendar for $25 (was $34.99).

Keep in mind these are limited-time offers and the most popular Lego deals will sell out. Today's Lego 'Bricktember' sale is a great chance to grab one of your favorite sets and stock up on gifts for upcoming birthdays and holidays.