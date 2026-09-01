Walmart just launched a massive Lego 'Bricktember' sale – here are my 12 favorite sets, including 60% off Star Wars, Harry Potter, haunted houses, and Advent Calendars
Save up to 60% for a limited time
Walmart just launched a massive Lego 'Bricktember' sale, and I've already purchased two sets for my kids — the prices are just too good. You can save up to 60% on Lego favorites, including Star Wars, Harry Potter, and F1 cars, as well as seasonal sets like Advent calendars, haunted houses, pumpkins, and more.
• Shop Walmart's full Lego 'Bricktember' sale
I've listed my 12 favorite Lego deals below with prices starting at just $12. The two sets I personally bought for my Lego-obsessed sons are the fun Jack-O-Lantern Pickup Truck for just $12 (was $29.98) and the always popular 2026 Lego City Advent Calendar for $25 (was $34.99).
Keep in mind these are limited-time offers and the most popular Lego deals will sell out. Today's Lego 'Bricktember' sale is a great chance to grab one of your favorite sets and stock up on gifts for upcoming birthdays and holidays.
Walmart's 12 best Lego 'Bricktember' deals
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Mackenzie Frazier is the lead deals editor in the US for TechRadar at Future plc. She has been sharing deal advice for Future for the past eight years and loves finding products that consumers want at the best possible prices. She's had 11 years of experience working in e-commerce and loves being a mom to her two little boys.
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