Meta is testing robot arms inside data centers that could replace up to 80% of human workload
Meta's robotics strategy continues to play out
- Meta continues to test data center robots for tasks like power cycling and network connections
- The company already has a number of models being tested at different campuses
- One worker worries robots could replace 80% of data center technicians
Meta is now said to be exploring whether it can perform some data center and server tasks with robots instead of human technicians, including power cycling devices and swapping network cables.
According to new Ars Technica reporting, the company has already deployed a simple, finger-like robot that can physically press the power button on hardware like Mac minis.
The company also demonstrated a self-driving robot in 2023 that was cable of moving heavy server racks, so it's not the first time Meta has been exploring how to automate its growing data center footprint.
Meta continues to look at ways to automate data center tasks
According to the latest reports, some of those earlier robots have already been deployed at its Iowa and Virginia facilities, and it's the Iowa campus that looks to be one of the company's biggest testing grounds. For the past year or so, the Facebook's parent company has reportedly been testing two two-arm robots for cable-related work, under human supervision.
A separate scissor-lift-style machine with a robotic arm is also rolling around Meta's Ohio campus in a trial for jobs like reseating components.
However, the growing complexity of AI data centers also presents its own challenges for robots, making fine motor skills far more important for costly and vital components.
Naturally, worker feedback hasn't always been so positive. Besides one unnamed employee warning that robots could replace 80% of the human roles before long, many also complain that autonomous robots spend far too long charging their batteries – not working.
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Still, robots are clearly still part of the company's plan. Robotics exec Eric Xu previously described a future where robots are used for incident response, environmental monitoring and preventative maintenance.
"America is in the middle of its biggest infrastructure boom since World War II, and there’s a major shortage of skilled workers to fill the roles; we need more workers, not fewer," company spokesperson Francis Brennan told Ars Technica.
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With several years’ experience freelancing in tech and automotive circles, Craig’s specific interests lie in technology that is designed to better our lives, including AI and ML, productivity aids, and smart fitness. He is also passionate about cars and the decarbonisation of personal transportation. As an avid bargain-hunter, you can be sure that any deal Craig finds is top value!
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