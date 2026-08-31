RAMageddon is real, as we've seen tech prices rise because of the global RAM and component crises. While it hasn't hit TV prices yet, Samsung has warned that price hikes can't be ruled out because of the ongoing memory chip shortage.



• Shop Best Buy's full Labor Day sale

Now, enough bad news; the good news is that TV costs haven't been affected yet, and thanks to Best Buy's Labor Day sale, you can get our best-rated TV at its lowest price yet. The retailer has LG's 65-inch C6 OLED TV on sale for an incredible price of $1,499.99 (originally $2,699.99), thanks to a whopping $1,200 discount.



The LG C6 was released in March of this year and has already been crowned TechRadar's best TV of 2026. The LG C6 is the successor to the popular LG C5, and in our review it earned five out of five stars, and we said it was 'a notable upgrade over its predecessor.' The LG C6 includes a speedy Alpha 11 AI processor and delivers brighter, more accurate colors and powerful contrast. You also get impressive gaming features and sound, and LG's webOS 26 smart platform, which includes new AI features.

Save $1,200 on LG's C6 OLED TV

Save $1,200 LG 65-inch C6 OLED TV: was $2,699.99 now $1,499.99 at Best Buy The LG C6 is our best-rated TV, and the 65-inch model has received a whopping $1,200 discount at Best Buy's Labor Day sale. The 2026 OLED TV delivers more accurate, brighter colors than the C5, with powerful contrast thanks to its new Alpha 11 AI processor. The C6 also includes impressive gaming features and LG's intuitive smart TV platform.



Read our full LG C6 review Read more Read less ▼

I've listed more of Best Buy's top Labor Day TV deals below, including record-low prices on a range of 4K, QLED, and OLED TVs.



Keep in mind that today's discount on LG's C6 OLED TV is a limited-time offer, and it's the lowest price we've ever seen for the 65-inch model. If you want to grab a premium display at an excellent price before potential RAM price hikes hit, then you should take advantage of this incredible deal at Best Buy.

Shop more of the top TV deals at Best Buy

Save $190 Hisense QD50 58-inch Hi-QLED 4K TV: was $399.99 now $209.99 at Best Buy I can't speak too much about the overall quality of this TV given we haven't had extensive testing time, but I can't deny that it's a super low price for a TV of this size. It also sports the budget version of Hisense's QLED tech, which offers superior brightness and more vivid colors, although it's not as powerful as the premium displays. Still, this is a big and cheap TV that will be ideal for general everyday viewing and streaming for someone who isn't too bothered about getting the very best picture possible. Read more Read less ▼

Save $360 Toshiba 75-inch C350 4K Fire TV: was $729.99 now $369.99 at Best Buy If you're looking for a cheap big-screen TV, Best Buy has the popular 75-inch Toshiba C350 4K Fire TV for an incredible $369.99. Toshiba's C350 is a 4K TV with HDR support, delivering solid picture quality for everyday viewing. Access streaming apps easily with the Fire TV OS, which puts Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video, and more at your fingertips. It's not as powerful as many premium options, but if you're on a tight budget and want a big display, this is an excellent option. Read more Read less ▼

Save $230 TCL 75-inch S5 4K LED Fire TV: was $649.99 now $419.99 at Best Buy The TCL 75-inch S5 4K LED TV supports Dolby Vision, HDR10 Plus, HDR10, and HLG, while there’s Dolby Atmos sound and a built-in subwoofer. It also has a dedicated Game Mode for lower input lag and latency, and Motion Rate 240 technology for smoother motion. It’s all wrapped up in a highly attractive price tag for a screen of this size. Read more Read less ▼

Save $700 LG 77-inch G6 OLED 4K TV: was $4,499.99 now $3,799.99 at Best Buy The LG G6 is a pricey TV, but this flagship OLED delivers superb picture quality and unbeatable gaming performance. It uses a new-gen Primary RGB Tandem 2.0 OLED panel and a new Alpha 11 AI Gen 3 processor to deliver a better bright-room viewing experience than the previous model. With four HDMI 2.1 ports supporting a full suite of features, the G6 is also a fantastic gaming display. Read our full LG G6 review Read more Read less ▼

Save $1,500 LG 77-inch B5 OLED 4K Smart TV: was $2,999.99 now $1,499.99 at Best Buy The LG B5 is this year's best budget OLED TV, and Best Buy has a massive 50% discount on the 77-inch model. Released last year, the LG B5 is TechRadar's best budget OLED TV and was awarded four and a half stars in our review. The LG display delivers an exceptional picture with brilliant colors and sharp contrast. You also get excellent gaming features, thanks to the four HDMI 2.1 ports and new AI tools, including AI Search, AI Concierge, and an improved AI Chatbot.



Read our full LG B5 review Read more Read less ▼

See more of today's best Labor Day sales