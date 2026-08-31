12 premium desk accessories to upgrade your home office setup
Add style, smarter design and better tech to your workspace
For anyone looking to give their home office a stylish upgrade, I've selected 12 premium desk accessories that combine great design with features you'll actually use. Price wasn't the deciding factor here. I've looked for quality construction, clever engineering and genuinely useful features that can make your desk a better place to work while giving it a more premium finish.
My choices cover everything from high-end mice, keyboards and headphones to speakers, charging gear and other useful desk accessories. Each brings something special to the workspace, whether that's better ergonomics, smarter features, improved productivity or simply exceptional design.
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Wayne Williams is a freelancer writing news for TechRadar Pro. He has been writing about computers, technology, and the web for 30 years. In that time he wrote for most of the UK’s PC magazines, and launched, edited and published a number of them too.
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