For anyone looking to give their home office a stylish upgrade, I've selected 12 premium desk accessories that combine great design with features you'll actually use. Price wasn't the deciding factor here. I've looked for quality construction, clever engineering and genuinely useful features that can make your desk a better place to work while giving it a more premium finish.

My choices cover everything from high-end mice, keyboards and headphones to speakers, charging gear and other useful desk accessories. Each brings something special to the workspace, whether that's better ergonomics, smarter features, improved productivity or simply exceptional design.