The first Labor Day laptop deals have arrived — here are my 10 top picks for HP, Acer, Dell, Gigabyte, and more
Laptops for work, college, or gaming are all on sale
We're still a few weeks out from the big day itself, but several retailers have already started their annual Labor Day sales this week. In fact, tons of excellent laptops are on sale right now if you're looking for a new machine.
I've been scanning through the various listings at my favorite retailers, and both HP and Best Buy have excellent deals on laptops of all shapes and sizes right now. You can check out my top picks just down below.
Highlights include the excellent Acer Aspire Go for just $549.99 (was $699) at Best Buy, which is an excellent mid-range laptop for covering the basics like working from home or streaming content. While not a super high-end machine, its combination of a Ryzen 7 chipset, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD is a real selling point at this budget range.
I also like the look of this HP Omnibook 5 at the official HP Store for $679 (was $1,149). Not only is this a great price for a machine with 16GB of RAM and a Snapdragon X chipset, but it also comes with a 2K OLED display. That's a high-end component you don't see anywhere near this price bracket usually.
Finally, if you've got flush pockets, I'd also recommend checking out this Gigabyte Aero X16 gaming laptop for $1,339 (was $1,499) at Best Buy. Gaming laptop prices have suffered terribly in recent months, but this listing is a rare deal where you can score an RTX 5070 graphics card and 32GB of RAM for well under $1,500. A great deal.
The 10 best early Labor Day laptop sales
Processor: MediaTek Kompanio 540
RAM: 8GB
Storage: 128GB
You don't always find a laptop with 8GB of memory for under $300, so this Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook really stands out in Best Buy's latest sale. Other components are good for light use, but that bump to 8GB of RAM will really help with everyday performance and load times. It's still a fairly basic laptop, but with enough extra power to avoid dramatic slowdown when multitasking.
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Processor: Intel Core Ultra 5-225
RAM: 8GB
Storage: 256GB
Looking for a decent Windows 11 laptop to handle the basics? This HP Laptop 15t is one of the better options in the HP Labor Day sale right now. Sure, it's not a high-end machine, but the combination of an Intel Core Ultra 5 chipset and 8GB of RAM will be sufficient for browser-based tasks like study, typing, or streaming videos. I'd recommend 16GB of RAM for more intensive applications, but this one is a good affordable option for the basics.
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Processor: Intel Core Core i5-1334U
RAM: 8GB
Storage: 512GB
Dell's entry-level 15-inch laptops are always a good solid option if you're looking for a no-thrills value machine for everyday use. This particular configuration features a Core i5 chipset, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD - more than enough for the basics like web browsing or shopping. While not a high-end machine by any stretch, this is a sensible buy with plenty of space on the storage drive.
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Processor: AMD Ryzen 7-7730U
RAM: 16GB
Storage: 512GB
The Acer Aspire Go is undoubtedly one of the best budget Windows 11 laptops you can buy right now, as attested in our review of this very model. This configuration in particular features a powerful chipset, 16GB of RAM, and a spacious storage drive for a really compelling price at Best Buy. If you just want a great value laptop that can handle working from home or basic tasks, then this is a great option.
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Processor: Snapdragon X
RAM: 8GB
Storage: 256GB
Laptops with Snapdragon chipsets are great options if you prioritize battery life - and they tend to be pretty affordable, too. This HP Omnibook 3 is a great example of such a laptop, with its Snapdragon X chipset. That should get you great performance right out the box for the basics, although you'll want to make sure that all your required apps support Snapdragon chipsets specifically. Most applications are covered, but some more niche apps may still require an Intel or AMD processor specifically.
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Processor: Snapdragon X
RAM: 16GB
Storage: 512GB
This OmniBook 5 is a great option if you're looking for battery life, performance, and some storage space too. Like the listing above, it's a model with a Snapdragon chipset, but you also get 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, and a stunning 2K OLED display. You'll have no issues zipping through even relatively demanding tasks with this OmniBook 5, and the display is also a really compelling feature at this price point.
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Processor: Intel Core Ultra 7
RAM: 16GB
Storage: 512GB
This OmniBook X Flip 2-in-1 is my personal pick for an Intel-based mid to higher-end laptop in the HP Labor Day sale. Not only do you get 16GB of RAM and a decently sized 512GB SSD, but you also get one of the latest Intel Ultra 7 chipsets for plenty of power under the hood. This particular model also features a handy 2-in-1 form factor as well as a high-end 3K OLED display.
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Graphics card: RTX 5060
Processor: AMD Ryzen 7-8745HX
RAM: 16GB
Storage: 512GB
The best gaming laptop deal in the HP Labor Day sale in my opinion is this heavily discounted HyperX Omen 15. The combination of a powerful Ryzen 7 chipset and RTX 5060 graphics card means this one is well-suited to playing all the latest games pretty smoothly at 1080p resolution at least. I would have loved to have seen a full 32GB of RAM with this machine, but the insane prices of components right now means that this is still a good deal in context.
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Graphics card: RTX 5070
Processor: AMD Ryzen Al 7-350
RAM: 32GB
Storage: 1TB
Genuine gaming laptop deals are rare these days with such high component prices. This Gigabyte Aero X16 at Best Buy, however, is a listing that's almost bucking that trend. Not only is it an RTX 5070 gaming laptop for under $1,500, but you're also getting 32GB of RAM right out of the box. In short, this is a really great bang for the buck option currently - even if it is still pretty pricey.
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Graphics card: RTX 5070 Ti
Processor: Intel Core Ultra 9-275HX
RAM: 32GB
Storage: 1TB
For a no-compromise option, I'd recommend this Acer Predator Helios, which is currently on sale at Best Buy. The savings aren't huge, but I think the price is right here considering you get an RTX 5070 Ti, Ultra 9, 32GB of RAM, and a high-end OLED display. You'll have no issues with all the latest titles with this machine - and everything will look fantastic thanks to the OLED display.
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Alex is TechRadar's retail editor, specializing in buying advice and general tips on how to save our readers as much cash as possible. He's covered major retail events in some capacity for over seven years now; both in editorial and other ecommerce adjacent roles on TechRadar, T3, GamesRadar, and other Future PLC sites. Alex's expertise touches on most areas, but he has a particular love for phones, laptops, and cameras, being an avid photographer.
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