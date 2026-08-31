September is upon us, and in many countries we'll be preparing for cold weather and cozy nights in front of the TV. If you're looking for a good horror movie for a night in, there's plenty across the best streaming services this month.

Indeed, the streaming giants have added more new movies to their libraries, whether you're in the mood for big new releases, indie horror gems, or classics you haven't watched in ages.

Here's seven horror titles that caught my eye in September 2026.

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Carrie (1976)

CARRIE (1976) | Official Trailer | MGM Studios - YouTube Watch On

When: September 1

Where: HBO Max (US); MGM+ (UK); 7Plus (AU)

Ahead of Mike Flanagan's Carrie series on Prime Video, why not watch the original Brian De Palma movie? I love revisiting this horror classic, based on Stephen King's first novel.

Here, Sissy Spacek plays the titular role opposite Piper Laurie's terrifying performance as Carrie's overbearing mother, Margaret. After suffering bullying from her classmates and abuse from her mother, Carrie finally snaps on prom night, resulting in one of horror's most iconic scenes.

Sinister

Sinister Official Trailer #1 (2012) - Ethan Hawke Horror Movie HD - YouTube Watch On

When: September 1

Where: Hulu (US); Lionsgate+ (UK); Stan (AU)

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Before he became The Grabber in The Black Phone, Ethan Hawke was being terrorized by a demonic presence. In Sinister, he plays a true crime writer who discovers snuff films and attempts to piece together what happened to the victims.

This is a very scary watch with some great jump scares, one of which is widely regarded as one of the best jump scares in modern horror. So if you want to be sleeping with the lights on, Sinister is a great movie to stream this month.

Ready or Not

READY OR NOT | Red Band Trailer [HD] | FOX Searchlight - YouTube Watch On

When: September 1

Where: Netflix, Hulu (US); Disney+ (UK, AU)

Sequel Ready or Not 2: Here I Come recently landed on Disney+, so you could have yourself a double bill and check out the first movie now it's streaming across some of the best streaming services.

In Ready or Not, Grace (Samara Weaving) marries into a wealthy family who made their fortune making puzzles and games. On her wedding night, she is invited to play hide and seek as part of a tradition, but it soon turns out to be much more deadly than she'd expected and she ends up fighting to stay alive.

Parasomnia

PARASOMNIA - Official Trailer (2026) - YouTube Watch On

When: September 4

Where: Shudder (US only)

It's not a horror round up without Shudder's latest offerings, and I'm so excited about Parasomnia. The new original movie follows Riley, a young woman haunted by severe night terrors and a traumatic childhood linked to a tragic past of murder-suicides.

She is plagued by recurring visions of a dungeon maze and a malevolent entity known as 'The Seer', and this is set to be a supernatural thrill ride I'm sure.

Heretic

Heretic | Official Trailer HD | A24 - YouTube Watch On

When: September 8

Where: Hulu (US); rent or buy (UK); Netflix (AU)

After seeing Hugh Grant in an A24 horror movie, I seriously want to see him in more scary titles going forward. In Heretic, he plays a manipulative intellectual man named Mr Reed, who lures two Mormon women into his home under false pretenses.

Once trapped, Sister Barnes (Sophie Thatcher) and Sister Paxton (Chloe East) must try to survive and escape the house whilst he repeatedly "tests their faith". With some chilling monologues, this is not one to miss.

Bloody Tennis

BLOODY TENNIS | Official Trailer | Shudder - YouTube Watch On

When: September 25

Where: Shudder (worldwide)

If you thought Challengers was dramatic, wait until you see Bloody Tennis. This new Shudder exclusive movie follows a prestigious tennis academy where the brutality of competitive sports is taken to the extreme.

When newcomer Sophie arrives, the elite Southern European backdrop isn't at all what she expected and she finds herself surrounded by blood, gore, and she'll have to rely on her own survival instincts if she wants to get through the semester. Not your average school, then.

Backrooms

Backrooms | Official Trailer HD | A24 - YouTube Watch On

When: September 25

Where: HBO Max (US only)

Finally, Backrooms is making its streaming debut on HBO Max for US viewers. I've talked at length about why I love this movie in my five-star Backrooms review, but I'm happy to convince you why you should watch it once again.

Based on the Creepypasta phenomenon and Kane Parson's YouTube series, the movie follows down on his luck furniture salesman Clark (Chiwetel Ejiofor) after he discovers that he can clip through a wall in the basement and enter the Backrooms, a terrifying, seemingly endless labyrinth that popularized the 'liminal space' subgenre. When Clark goes missing, his therapist Mary (Renate Reinsve) ventures in to try and find him. It's so good, I've watched it three times already.

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