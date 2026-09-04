IFA is, as you'll probably know, a huge annual tech expo held in Berlin. It's also where some of audio-slash-hi-fi's biggest hitters unveil their latest wearable innovations — and this year is one of the best (and most varied) product lineups we've seen to date.

Here, I've chosen the top headphones and earbuds TechRadar saw at IFA 2026 — let me assure you, each member of our team got their 10,000 steps in during the first two days of the event to bring you this (and some of us worked feverishly back in the office, too).

A few of the products in this roundup were nominated for our 25-strong IFA 2026 'Best in Show' awards — and some even won! You'll see the little badge in the top corner of the image, beside their entry.

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There's a separate piece for the main winners, though. This missive hones in on the new, noteworthy, and sometimes even slightly 1970s-retro earbuds (Noise, I'm looking at you) and headphones.

Sometimes, I've linked out to our more detailed coverage and early hands-ons of the product, because it's tough to get too granular within this multi-product roundup format.

Ready? Strap in, you're off to Berlin. Willkommen!

Noise Master Buds Open with Sound by Bose

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Did you want IFA to showcase a lesser-known audio specialist now working with Bose to produce a set of open earbuds that look like something from the original 1960s Star Trek television series? Of course you did. That's why we love IFA.

What you're looking at is the Noise Master Buds Open from Noise, which is actually a leading Indian connected lifestyle and smart technology brand, sometimes known as 'Gonoise', according to the company's website. And the company now wants to go global.

The headline grabber here is, of course, that they're developed in collaboration with Bose and feature Sound by Bose technology, but for me the Master Buds Open's ergonomic clip-on design in such a premium case is also worthy of note.

Co-founder of Noise, Amit Khatri, said at the launch, “The Master Series was envisioned as our definitive expression of premium audio — bringing together thoughtful design, exceptional sound and meaningful consumer experiences. The response to Master Buds, Master Buds 2 and Master Buds Max has been phenomenal, and with Master Buds Open, we are taking the portfolio into its natural next chapter."

Noise has yet to confirm pricing or full specifications for Master Buds Open, but says those details will follow closer to launch slated for late September 2026. And I, for one, will be waiting.

Belkin SoundForm Isolate and SoundFrom Dot Buds

Anyone even mildly interested in keeping their tech charged up will know Belkin for its power banks (and probably phone cases and cables), but its range is diversifying — and it now includes some potential winners in the audio sector.

At IFA 2026, the brand unveiled two new super-affordable pairs of earbuds, each with ANC and asking prices far below any rivals.

The SoundForm Isolate Buds in the images above sell for a very palatable £39.99 (about $54, AU$80), and the SoundForm Dot Buds go for even less, at £29.99 (around $40, AU$60).

True, those names are meaty, but after a quick listen in Berlin, we can tell you that for this money, the audio is too.

Beyerdynamic Aventho Y

Do you need to 'find your why' when it comes to enjoying music? Actually, me neither, but Beyerdynamic's new over-ears are very affordable if a strict budget is your reason for considering them over more flagship sets.

Beyerdynamic is also calling this new model its "most personal headphone yet, designed to adapt to the way you listen," and as you'd expect in 2026, there's active noise cancellation on the menu. But one particular claim on the spec sheet — "more than 90 hours of battery life" — is what really got my attention.

Those four colorways, listed as 'Liquid Black, Blue Fusion, Soft Jade, and Peach Blush,' are certainly striking, but it's not unusual for Beyer to go bold — who could forget the debut of the true wireless guitar-pick shaped Free Byrd or delightfully 8-bit Custom Game headset.

All of this for $149.99 (so around £110 or AU$208)? I put more information on them in my news coverage of these headphones, but I think my why could be their serious stamina for that money, you know.

Baseus Bowie MC2 NC

In one of the more "Wait, really?!" moments at IFA, Baseus unveiled a new model of its still-new open earbuds model.

It seems like only yesterday my colleague was reviewing the Baseus Bowie MC2 cuff-style earbuds (pictured above), which he confirms are some of the best open earbuds for people on a budget.

In truth, it was nearly three weeks ago, but still, for the brand to be back with a follow-up to these buds so soon is very unusual…

Anyway, the wraps have been pulled off the Baseus Bowie MC2 NC, which have one main change over the existing earbuds: the addition of noise cancellation. (You got it from the title, didn't you?)

Now, ANC and an open-ear fit — especially an earcuff-style one — aren't always the best of friends. But we can't wait to see whether Baseus has pulled it off here for a slightly higher asking fee of $99.99 (likely about £99.99, based on the non-NC buds' price of $79.99 / £89.99 or about AU$180), because the product upon which they're built is very good indeed.

JLab JBuds Open Sport 2, JBuds Go Sport ANC and JLab JBuds Mini ANC

Three products in one entry? I don't think you're ready for this 'Jelle'…

JLab has unveiled a few new offerings at IFA, but the highlight is a product we already knew about, but that we're seeing in a new way. Back when they were first unveiled in January, we gave the super-small JLab JBuds Mini ANC an early listen and loved that they'd happily fit on your keychain (with a price cheaper than some actual keychains, too).

Now, these affordable buds officially work with Apple's Find My for the first time (a feat not easy to achieve outside of Apple's AirPods and Beats products), so you can use your iPhone to locate the lost buds. Given that JLab loves the idea of you chaining them to your keys, this effectively means the JBuds' case can replace your AirTag 2. All for $42.99 / £39.99 (about AU$80) for them.

What about the other two products? There's the JBuds Open Sport 2, which are new hook-style open earbuds that act as an update to the JBuds Open Sport (surprise surprise), and will cost $52.99 / £49.99 (about AU$100). Then, there's the JBuds Go Sport ANC, which are due to sell in mid-September for $42.99 / £39.99 (about AU$80) — and we have some more details in our news coverage of the release.

And what of the Jelle? It's a new range of color options based on gel nail colors and is launching for the headliner Mini ANC, as well as the JBuds Luxe, which will sell for $84.99 / £79.99 (around AU$160) in these new finishes. You know how most headphones are often very 'matte black plastic'? These are shiny. No, really, they're shiny.

Philips Fidelio L5

These winsome Philips wireless headphones launch in October 2026, and the brand claims they tote its "most intelligent active noise control yet".

You also get custom 36mm ceramic-coated dome drivers with woven silk suspension, LDAC for better-quality audio (ideal for Android owners), plus Bluetooth 6.0 with the more efficient LC3 codec, and Auracast support.

The Fidelio L5 also offer wired hi-resolution audio up to 96khz/24bit via a wired USB-C connection, up to 60 hours of battery life (or 50 with ANC deployed) and a five-mic system for call and noise-cancelling quality.

Replaceable components are the name of the game at IFA this year (thanks to the EU's legislation on user-replaceable batteries), and the Philips Fidelio L5 are built with that in mind. Philips tells me that both the ear cushions and the rechargeable battery can be easily replaced by the consumer.

The Philips Headphones app with 'AI Neural EQ' and spatial audio support round out what seems a versatile and long-lasting set of cans, on paper at least — and for extra marks, the L5 also incorporate GRS-certified recycled plastic and the packaging uses FSC-certified recycled cardboard with inserts printed on recycled paper.

The Philips Fidelio L5 over-ear wireless headphones will be available from October 2026 for € 199.99 / GBP £179.99 (so around $243 or AU$339, where sold), and although they look like a more standard set of cans than other entries in this list, sometimes you just want good ANC headphones. And, my music-loving friend, that is why I'm here.

Anker Soundcore Sleep Earbuds 4 Pro

(Image credit: Anker)

The best wearable technology serves up real-world benefits, and what could be more beneficial than some decent shut-eye? What you're looking at is the Soundcore Sleep Earbuds 4 Pro, which use in-ear PPG optical sensors to monitor your heart rate — and really rather accurately, thanks to the rich capillaries within your ear canal. Said monitoring delivers data to the buds' smart-screen, effectively making that part of the package a phone-free SleepHub charging case.

The Sleep Earbuds Pro also offer 30dB active noise cancellation, and there's a snore monitoring system in the case to detect and mask the sound of your partner (or dog) snoring. Despite all of the tech stuffed inside the buds, the driver housing is actually thinner than previous generations, which should be even more comfortable for side sleepers.

How else can they help you get a decent night's sleep? Why, with audio, of course! Anker's BioSync dynamic audio system monitors your relaxation in real time, adjusting the audio content to help you find the most effective route to the land of nod. I'm feeling sleepy already.

EarFun Wave Pro X

(Image credit: EarFun)

EarFun made its name delivering premium headphones and earbuds without the premium price tag, and the Wave Pro X are probably the company's best example of that in action yet.

Yes, they were announced a little while ago (and delayed following the announcement to get the tuning just perfect), but they're very much here now — and they are award-worthy, thank you very much. Their patented dual-driver system puts a 40mm diamond-like carbon driver and 10mm liquid crystal polymer driver on a precisely aligned axis, with the aim of a more natural and integrated sound than you sometimes get from multi-driver solutions.

The Wave Pro X also features an 8-mic AI system to continuously optimize the onboard hybrid ANC system, even in wired mode, and the Qualcomm QCC3095 Bluetooth 6.0 chipset brings aptX Lossless, LDAC, Auracast, and USB Audio to the table. Add AI translation and up to 90 hours of battery life to the spec sheet, and you've got yourself a superb pair of headphones.

Plaud One

(Image credit: Plaud)

Plaud One is less a 'regular set of earbuds' and more a 'wearable AI companion'. This product combines three key features: wearable conversation capture, context that builds across day-to-day conversations, and AI that can analyze data and take appropriate action.

The buds can capture online meetings, face-to-face discussions, and phone calls, and they have built-in eSIM and 4G LTE for phone-free operation.

What makes Plaud One different? The product understands context. Rather than treating each recording as a standalone transcript, it can retain information across multiple discussions — so a chat from one meeting can be stitched to a later conversation or call.

This upgrade enables the Plaud Agent to help you take further steps, identifying actionable tasks and completing them across tools such as Google Calendar, Gmail, and Slack.

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