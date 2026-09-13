I joined the tech journalism game just after the first iPhone launched, and I worked at an Apple reseller when the first one was announced, so I am as familiar as anyone can be with the sensation of watching the yearly iPhone stream and immediately weighing up whether the new model looks worth the upgrade or not.

I have the decision-making involved down to a fine art. Well, actually, that's probably too romantic a way to put it — after nearly 20 years, it's probably more like a cold algorithm. I have moved past feeling automatic excitement about all the things I'll definitely do with the new features of the iPhone 18 Pro, in the way that I once would have.

Don't get me wrong, the first variable aperture camera on an Apple phone would actually be genuinely useful to me, because I often have to take images of products for my work in rooms without a lot of light, and the larger aperture with improved sensor will mean cleaner, sharper images. (And as a video nerd, the variable shutter-speed recording option and 60fps cinematic mode both look cool as heck.)

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And the fact that the iPhone 18 Pro will get the smartest version of Siri is something I'm cautiously interested in. I've found Apple Intelligence to be, bluntly, borderline disastrous so far — but the new version looks like it's on the right track. It has the smarts to be an actually useful addition, instead of one that sometimes adds more confusion than it solves (which is my experience of Apple Intelligence to date).

And as a tech-head, I was super-impressed with the power put into the A20 Pro, with Apple saying its new "super cores" bring "desktop-class" performance. Based on the stats we've seen before, I don't doubt it.

Having a dual neural processor system is quite the brute-force way to take the lead in AI computation power, and even ignoring most 'AI' uses, it could enable apps to do some really interesting stuff. Again, this is the kind of thing that once would have tempted to upgrade me just for the potential — or the FOMO, depending on how you look at it.

(Image credit: Jacob Krol/Future)

Let's get practical

But these things don't compel me the way they used to. There was only one element of the iPhone 18 Pro that actually made me lean forward and go "Ooooh" — and it was the battery.

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Right now, I have the iPhone 16 Pro, so I'm in the zone for a potential upgrade. Apple is claiming a 34-hour battery life for the iPhone 18 Pro for video playback; for my iPhone 16 Pro, that figure is 27 hours. So that's a 26% increase for me in a single upgrade, and this would be a big deal for me.

Some other figures are improved even more dramatically — the 'streamed video' figure jumps from 22 hours in the 16 Pro to 31 hours in the 18 Pro, so that's a 41% improvement. To err on the side of caution, let's assume the more general improvement for typical use is around 30%.

The iPhone 16 Pro was already a great battery life upgrade when I got it, and lasts all day for me… but increasingly, it only just lasts all day. I've never been completely caught without enough power, but I've had to go into Low Power Mode to ensure I'm okay a few times when I've fallen below 20% battery.

That's the anxiety zone. The fact that I've never run out doesn't matter — falling to 20% or lower feels like running out, because now you're changing your habits. If something goes wrong while traveling home from an event and you need to fire up the GPS for a while, you're at risk of actually running out when you need it most.

With a roughly 30% increase, I'm expecting that I'll almost never drop into the red portion of the battery bar in daily use. I'll always have that buffer for emergencies, even after a really long day of using mapping to get around a city, or a day where I've spent a lot of time in surprisingly battery-hogging apps like Reddit.

(Image credit: Jacob Krol/Future)

It is surely a sign of my boring mid-life desires (or, if I'm being kind to myself, a sign of 'maturity') that this is what pulls me in like a magnet, not a shinier GPU or manual camera controls I'll never really make the most of.

Apple says that the battery life improvements come in part from the A20 Pro processor being more efficient, a design of battery, and the intriguingly vague "advanced system improvements".

In general, with battery improvements, you're usually look at a little improvement from battery chemistry, a little from the processor, a little from other components such as wireless connections or the display, and a little from software. It seems like that's the case here, except with maybe more than 'a little' being added from the new battery itself and the A20 Pro, giving us a bigger boost.

It's hard to make this benefit flashy in a presentation, but Apple went for it in the livestream — and evidently it's what I want to hear. That might be partly because, iPhone Duo aside, there's not a lot of major changes coming in phones these days that have big practical benefits. And it might be partly because I am a man of efficiency over excitement these days. I suspect I'm not alone there, so I'm happy to see Apple giving people like me the leap forward we actually want.

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