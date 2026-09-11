The visibility gap that's smuggling risk into AI code

The vast majority of enterprise leaders are bullish about how ready their organizations are for AI-generated code. However, once that code reaches production, this confidence wavers as incidents arise. This pattern shows up across multiple independent studies in this year alone.

For instance, data published in April 2026 found that monthly production incidents climbed by almost 58% as AI coding tools scaled across engineering teams. A similar study from June found that the same volume of code changes is now producing more than three times the production incidents it did before AI coding tools were introduced en masse.

Loreli Cadapan Social Links Navigation VP of Product Management at CloudBees.

These findings are echoed in the 2026 State of Code Abundance Report, which surveyed more than 200 enterprise technology leaders and found that 92% expressed confidence in the production readiness of AI-generated code and rated their own AI-code readiness at an average of 84 out of 100.

Latest Videos From TechRadar Watch full video here:

Yet, the same study found that 81% reported an increase in production issues tied to AI-generated code - indicating a significant gap between confidence and control. While 93% say they have a formal process for reviewing and releasing AI-generated code into production, only 56% report that those processes are always enforced.

Furthermore, 86% of the same respondents report full or high visibility into AI-generated code, signaling a major contradiction - high visibility and rising incidents cannot both be describing the same pipeline.

Understanding the visibility gap

This is a familiar phenomenon in business, where confidence tends to be highest in areas where organizations have the least ability to measure their own performance. These enterprises aren't lying about their trust in AI-generated code, they believe it is production ready. The issue is that belief has out-grown the instrumentation needed to verify it.

We need to remember that AI coding tools are, by most measures, doing exactly what they were built to do: allowing more code to be produced faster and shifting engineering effort from writing code to deciding what should ship. Prior to this, the amount of code an organization could produce was largely tied to the size of its development team, incurring significant constraints for many.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

In the agentic era, this barrier has effectively disappeared. What hasn't been adjusted is understanding what that code does once it's live, who wrote it, why it changed, and what broke when it did. Most organizations could stay on top of this governance while code was being written at human speed, but the challenge now is keeping up with the pace of agentic coding.

AI has widened a visibility gap that already existed, at a pace most governance structures were never designed to keep up with. For enterprise leaders right now, the natural instinct is to estimate how much faster AI can make their teams. This thinking leads many organizations to fall into the trap of prioritizing speed over quality, which leads to more errors when code is deployed - causing the process to slow dramatically.

The importance of code governance

Before investing heavily in AI coding tools, the best thing to establish is an idea of how much of your current pipeline you can actually see, measure and attribute. As only 12% of organizations have a dedicated team for governing AI-generated code, the vast majority of enterprises adopting these tools are doing so without a designated owner for the risk they're taking on.

This means that when something goes wrong, there's frequently no clean way to trace it back to a decision, model, or person accountable for the outcome.

This is the part of the pipeline that doesn't get enough attention, because it's less exciting than the productivity headlines. However, it's the part that will determine which organizations actually reap the benefits of agentic coding and which ones spend their time and resources cleaning up after it.

There’s a temptation, which is understandable given the competitive pressure, to treat AI-driven code generation as a race: whoever ships the most, fastest, wins. This is the wrong way to think about it, and the winners will actually be the ones that pause and strengthen their governance before they accelerate.

Control vs playing catch-up

The organizations that will benefit from this shift are the ones building measurement, attribution and oversight into their pipelines ahead of time. That means treating governance as infrastructure rather than paperwork and being able to answer, at any point, which parts of their codebase were AI-generated, who reviewed them, and what production behavior they're responsible for.

Furthermore, budget owners must be able to say what they're actually spending on AI-assisted development, rather than estimating.

None of this slows delivery down in the long term, and if anything, it's what allows delivery to keep accelerating without the incident curve growing alongside it. The gap between how confident enterprises feel about AI-generated code and how much of it they can actually see isn't going to close on its own. It will close because leadership teams decide to build the visibility first.

The organizations that do that now, while the rest of the industry is still counting lines of code shipped, are the ones that will still be standing when the next wave of AI-driven development arrives.

We've featured the best laptop for programming.

This article was produced as part of TechRadar Pro Perspectives, our channel to feature the best and brightest minds in the technology industry today.

The views expressed here are those of the author and are not necessarily those of TechRadarPro or Future plc. If you are interested in contributing find out more here: https://www.techradar.com/pro/perspectives-how-to-submit