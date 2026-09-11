How to watch Spanish Grand Prix 2026: Live stream F1 race from anywhere

Watch the 2026 Spanish Grand Prix live streams to see F1's newest circuit, Madrid's “Madring,” in action. The Mad-Ring produced 19 red flags across two days of F3 testing last month, with 10 different drivers finding the walls. Why so? Well, the 5.4km circuit has 22 corners – the most on the F1 calendar this season – with plenty of fast, flowing sections, blind spots and walls that leave very little room for error.

And then there's La Monumental. The 270-degree Turn 12 stretches for around 550 meters, its 24% banking the most significant on the F1 calendar. With so many of the track's braking zones at an angle, overtaking is expected to be very difficult – much like at Monaco, qualifying could prove vital.

Kimi Antonelli arrives in Madrid after producing one of the finest drives in F1 history, taking the top step from 19th on the grid to become the first Italian to win at Monza since 1966. George Russell, who started on the front row, finished second, but is now 66 points behind his Mercedes team-mate in the Drivers' Championship.

Elsewhere, Ferrari will be one to watch, particularly after the chaos at Monza. Charles Leclerc pushed Lewis Hamilton wide at Turn 2 on the opening lap before crashing into the barriers at the Parabolica on Lap 2. And despite Ferrari bringing upgrades to its home race, Hamilton could only finish sixth.

Max Verstappen grabbed a podium in Italy but is still waiting for his first win of the season. McLaren, meanwhile, will be hoping to return to the podium as they continue to fight at the top, but reigning champion Lando Norris is 96 points adrift of Antonelli.

Here’s how to watch the Spanish Grand Prix 2026 online from anywhere and potentially for FREE.

Spanish Grand Prix 2026 Schedule

Practice 1: Friday, September 11 | 12:30pm BST / 7:30am ET

Practice 2: Friday, September 11 | 4pm BST / 11am ET

Practice 3: Saturday, September 12 | 11:30am BST / 6:30am ET

Qualifying: Saturday, September 12 | 3pm BST / 10am ET

Spanish Grand Prix: Sunday, September 13 | 2pm BST / 9am ET

How to watch the Spanish Grand Prix 2026 for FREE

The 2026 Spanish Grand Prix isn't available for free in every country. However, in these select destinations lucky F1 fans can catch the practice sessions, qualifying, and the entire race/highlights for FREE.

Traveling abroad during the 2026 Spanish Grand Prix? You can use a VPN to watch all the action free of charge as if you were right at home.

How to watch the Spanish Grand Prix 2026 from anywhere

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How to watch the Spanish Grand Prix 2026 in the US

Apple TV will show the Spanish Grand Prix in the US. F1 TV will be bundled with your Apple TV subscription at no additional cost. Subscriptions start at $14.99 per month or $119 per year. Even better, new Apple TV subscribers get a handy 7-day FREE trial. If you want to catch the F1 Spanish Grand Prix but are traveling outside North America, make sure to use NordVPN to access your usual services securely.

How to watch the Spanish GP 2026 in the UK

In the UK, Sky Sports F1 is carrying live coverage of the entire F1 season, including the Spanish Grand Prix. Sky Sports packages start from £22 per month. Or you can use a more flexible streaming option, Now, (formerly Now TV). NOW Sports passes start at £14.99 with monthly options from £27.99.

How to watch the Spanish Grand Prix 2026 in Australia

Aussie F1 fans can use Fox Sports via Kayo (free trial) for full HD coverage and multi-screen viewing options to stream the 2026 F1 Spanish Grand Prix. Kayo offers two plans: Standard and Premium. The Standard plan starts at AU$29.99 per month (just AU$9.99 for your first month). Australia's 10Play streaming platform will be showing the full highlights of all the weekend events completely free. Traveling outside Oz? Australian F1 fans can still watch the F1 2026 season on their usual stream by using NordVPN.

How to watch the Spanish Grand Prix 2026 in Canada

(Image credit: Other)

Canadian F1 fans can watch the F1 2026 season, including the Spanish Grand Prix, on TSN. If you’ve ditched the cord, you’ll want to check out TSN Plus, which costs $8/month or $80/year for limited access and $29.99/month for full access. The TSN app will allow you to live stream F1 practice sessions, qualifying and the race from your phone, streaming box or supported device. Use NordVPN if you're outside the country for the race.

Drivers' Championship Standings (after Monza)

Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes) — 267 George Russell (Mercedes) — 201 Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari) — 191 Lando Norris (McLaren) — 171 Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) — 155 Max Verstappen (Red Bull) — 127 Oscar Piastri (McLaren) — 116 Isack Hadjar (Red Bull) — 71 Liam Lawson (Racing Bulls) — 51 Pierre Gasly (Alpine) — 41

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