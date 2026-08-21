How to watch Dutch Grand Prix 2026: Live stream F1 race from anywhere

Dutch GP (August 21-23)

Saturday's sprint: 11am BST / 6am ET

Sunday's race: 2pm BST / 9am ET

Free stream: RTBF Auvio (Belgium) / Servus TV (Austria)

Stream safely and securely with NordVPN (try 100% risk-free)

Watch the 2026 Dutch Grand Prix live to find out whether Ferrari and McLaren’s upgrade packages at Zandvoort can kick off an intriguing second half of the season, challenging Mercedes and making race wins harder to predict.

Although Kimi Antonelli now leads the Drivers’ Championship, 50 points clear of Lewis Hamilton in second place, there are more than 300 points still up for grabs across the 12 rounds to come, meaning the season is far from over.

Zandvoort has been the first race back after the summer break since 2023, but 2026 will be its final appearance on the calendar. Max Verstappen will be looking to bid farewell to his home race in style, and with two podiums in the last two races, the Red Bull beneath him is certainly improving.

It will also be the first time Zandvoort hosts a sprint weekend, as well as the last time this season that we get a standalone race. With the Bahrain Grand Prix now set to take place in Malaysia in early October, we have a double-header next, followed by three triple-headers to finish the season.

Arguably the biggest news heading into the weekend is all coming from Red Bull. Verstappen has signed a new deal through to 2030 amid rumours that he could leave the team, while Isack Hadjar is set to miss out after picking up a wrist injury during the summer break. Racing Bulls’ Liam Lawson will take his seat, while Yuki Tsunoda will fill the New Zealander’s void.

McLaren are fresh off their first victory of 2026 in Hungary, and with the second part of their upgraded package due this weekend, they will be looking to defend their P1 finish in Zandvoort from last year, when Oscar Piastri won the race.

Here’s how to watch the Dutch Grand Prix 2026 online from anywhere and potentially for FREE.

Dutch Grand Prix 2026 Schedule

Practice 1: Friday, August 21 | 11:30am BST / 6:30am ET

Sprint Qualifying: Friday, August 21 | 3:30pm BST / 10:30am ET

Sprint: Saturday, August 22 | 11am BST / 6am ET

Qualifying: Saturday, August 22 | 3pm BST / 10am ET

Dutch Grand Prix: Sunday, August 23 | 2pm BST / 9am ET

How to watch the Dutch Grand Prix 2026 for FREE

The 2026 Dutch Grand Prix isn't available for free in every country. However, in these select destinations lucky F1 fans can catch the practice sessions, qualifying, and the entire race/highlights for FREE.

Traveling abroad during the 2026 Dutch Grand Prix? You can use a VPN to watch all the action free of charge as if you were right at home.

How to watch the Dutch Grand Prix 2026 from anywhere

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How to watch the Dutch Grand Prix 2026 in the US

Apple TV will show the Dutch Grand Prix in the US. F1 TV will be bundled with your Apple TV subscription at no additional cost. Subscriptions start at $12.99 per month or $99 per year. Even better, new Apple TV subscribers get a handy 7-day FREE trial. If you want to catch the F1 Dutch Grand Prix but are traveling outside North America, make sure to use NordVPN to access your usual services securely.

How to watch the Dutch GP 2026 in the UK

In the UK, Sky Sports F1 is carrying live coverage of the entire F1 season, including the Dutch Grand Prix. Sky Sports packages start from £22 per month. Or you can use a more flexible streaming option, Now, (formerly Now TV). NOW Sports passes start at £14.99 with monthly options from £27.99.

How to watch the Dutch Grand Prix 2026 in Australia

Aussie F1 fans can use Fox Sports via Kayo (free trial) for full HD coverage and multi-screen viewing options to stream the 2026 F1 Dutch Grand Prix. Kayo offers two plans: Standard and Premium. The Standard plan starts at AU$29.99 per month (just AU$9.99 for your first month). Moreover, Australia's 10Play streaming platform will be showing the full highlights of all the weekend events completely free. Traveling outside Oz? Australian F1 fans can still watch the F1 2026 season on their usual stream by using NordVPN.

How to watch the Dutch Grand Prix 2026 in Canada

(Image credit: Other)

Canadian F1 fans can watch the F1 2026 season, including the Dutch Grand Prix, on TSN. If you’ve ditched the cord, you’ll want to check out TSN Plus, which costs $8/month or $80/year for limited access and $29.99/month for full access. The TSN app will allow you to live stream F1 practice sessions, qualifying and the race from your phone, streaming box or supported device. Use NordVPN if you're outside the country for the race.

Drivers' Championship Standings (after Hungary)

Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes) — 219 Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari) — 169 George Russell (Mercedes) — 160 Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) — 138 Lando Norris (McLaren) — 128 Max Verstappen (Red Bull) — 109 Oscar Piastri (McLaren) — 92 Isack Hadjar (Red Bull) — 68 Liam Lawson (Racing Bulls) — 43 Pierre Gasly (Alpine) — 42

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