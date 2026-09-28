How to watch 2026 World Grand Prix: Free darts streams & schedule

The 2026 World Grand Prix is a unique event on the darts calendar. The double-in, double-out format is a real leveler in a sport where Luke Littler has cut a swathe through the competition all year. The 19-year-old Nuke is the defending champion at Leicester's Mattioli Arena and is seeking his fifth ranking title out of five this year.

Yet the world number one and overwhelming favorite hasn't had things all his own way. The back-to-back world champion recently announced he's pulling out of future Players Championship events in protest at the boos he has received, most notably in defeat by Jonny Clayton in the last eight of the recent World Series Finals.

Clayton – AKA The Ferret – is one of a number of former winners in the field. The 2021 champion is joined by Gerwyn Price (2020), Luke Humphries (2023), James Wade (2007, 2010) and six-time winner Michael van Gerwen. MVG has struggled this season, but the double-in format seems to suit his game.

Van Gerwen's replacement as Dutch No1, Gian van Veen, will also be in the mix. Last year, the 24-year-old broke the record for the best tournament average in defeat by Littler, to whom he also lost in the world final at the start of the year.

Elsewhere, Cameron Menzies could spring a surprise or two. The Scot beat Van Veen in the Players Championship 29 last week to pick up a second title of the season.

The top 16 players on the PDC order of merit qualify by right and are seeded, while the remaining 16 spots are filled according to the Pro Tour rankings.

You won’t want to miss any of the action, so read on to discover how to watch 2026 World Grand Prix online from anywhere, including free streams.

Can I watch 2026 World Grand Prix for free?

The 2026 World Grand Prix is free-to-air in select countries.

Sport 1 is providing free broadcast to darts fans in Germany, while VTM is showing live coverage in Belgium at no cost.

Though there are no dedicated English-language free streams of the 2026 World Grand Prix darts, Australian darts fans can get a 7-day free trial to Kayo Sports, which is the home of the tournament Down Under.

Abroad? You can use a VPN to watch all the action free of charge as if you were right at home — find out more below.

Use a VPN to watch 2026 World Grand Prix from anywhere

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Using a VPN is incredibly simple:

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favourite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're visiting the US and want to view your usual UK service, you'd select a UK-based server from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to your usual local streaming service and watch the darts.

How to watch 2026 World Grand Prix live streams in the UK

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The 2026 World Grand Prix is broadcast by Sky Sports in the UK. Subscribers can watch every session live on Sky Sports Darts and Sky Sports Main Event.

Sky Sports packages start from £20 per month for existing customers (£35 for new sign-ups), or you can use a more flexible streaming option, Now (formerly Now TV). Now Sports Memberships start at £14.99 for a day pass.

Away from the country and want to access the Sky Go app or Now? We recommend NordVPN to unblock your stream.

How to watch 2026 World Grand Prix live streams in Australia

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Fox Sports has the broadcasting rights to 2026 World Grand Prix in Australia, which means cord-cutters can live stream the action on the brilliant streaming service Kayo Sports.

A subscription starts at AU$29.99 per month, though you can pay AU$45.99 per month for simultaneous streaming on two devices. Whichever plan you choose, new users get a free 7-day trial.

Alternatively, the dedicated PDCTV will show the tournament, with prices from AU$12.99 for a special World Grand Prix pass or AU$139.99 for a whole year.

Remember: Use a VPN to access Kayo when outside of Australia.

How to watch 2026 World Grand Prix in the US

Darts fans in the US can watch 2026 World Grand Prix darts on Peacock.

Peacock Premium plans start from $12.99 a month, or $129.99 a year.

You can also watch if you take out a 30-day trial of Walmart+ for $1, which includes Peacock access as a membership benefit.

There's also the PDCTV option in the States. The World Grand Prix pass costs $9.99, while an annual subscription comes in at $94.99.

In the US this week and want to access the live streams you'd normally watch at home? Try NordVPN risk-free.

How to watch 2026 World Grand Prix live streams in Canada

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The 2026 World Grand Prix is available on PDC TV in Canada.

It costs CA$12.99 for the tournament-specific pass or CA$129.99 per year.

Remember, if you're away from the Great White North right now you'll need a VPN so you can watch your regular darts stream as if you were back home. NordVPN is the one we recommend.

How to watch 2026 World Grand Prix live streams in New Zealand

Sky Sport NZ is the 2026 World Grand Prix TV rights holder in New Zealand.

You can access Sky Sport through satellite TV or get a live stream with the Sky Sport Now subscription service starting at $29.99 per day or $54.99 per month.

Missing a game due to work commitments abroad? NordVPN will give you access to your home streaming service.

World Grand Prix 2026 - Need to Know

Who has qualified for 2026 World Grand Prix? Seeded players Luke Littler Luke Humphries Gian van Veen Gerwyn Price Jonny Clayton James Wade Josh Rock Danny Noppert Michael van Gerwen Gary Anderson Stephen Bunting Wessel Nijman Ross Smith Ryan Searle Chris Dobey Nathan Aspinall Pro Tour Order of Merit qualifiers Luke Woodhouse Kevin Doets Jermaine Wattimena Krzysztof Ratajski Andrew Gilding William O'Connor Damon Heta Rob Cross Ryan Joyce Dirk van Duijvenbode Niels Zonneveld Cameron Menzies Niko Springer Dave Chisnall Sebastian Bialecki Joe Cullen

Swipe to scroll horizontally What are the start times for 2026 World Grand Prix? Date Round Start time Monday, September 28 & Tuesday, September 29 First Round 6pm (BST) / 1pm (ET) / 3am (AEST - Tue) Wednesday, September 30 & Thursday 1 October Second Round 7pm (BST) / 2pm (ET) / 4am (AEST - Wed) Friday, October 2 Quarter-finals 7pm (BST) / 2pm (ET) / 4am (AEST - Thu) Saturday, October 3 Semi-finals 8pm (BST) / 3pm (ET) / 5am (AEST - Fri) Sunday, October 4 Final 8pm (BST) / 3pm (ET) / 5am (AEST - Sat)

Previous World Matchplay Darts winners 2025: Luke Littler 2024: Mike De Decker 2023: Luke Humphries 2022: Michael van Gerwen 2021: Jonny Clayton 2020: Gerwyn Price 2019: Michael van Gerwen 2018: Michael van Gerwen 2017: Darryl Gurney 2016: Michael van Gerwen

Can I watch 2026 World Grand Prix on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser to live stream World Grand Prix darts 2026. For example, Sky Go in the UK. You can also stay up-to-date on the PDC's official social media channels such as on X (@OfficialPDC), Instagram (@officialpdc), Facebook (OfficialPDC) and TikTok (OfficialPDC)