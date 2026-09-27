How to watch Berlin Marathon 2026 for free: Live stream, start times and viewing options

Berlin Marathon 2025 FREE on RTL (GER)

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Elite races from 2.45am ET / 7.45am BST / 4.45pm AEST (Sunday, September 27)

Watch Berlin Marathon 2026 live streams as the world’s top runners take on the German capital's famously fast, flat course, finishing at the iconic Brandenburg Gate. All eyes will be on two-time champion Tigst Assefa, who returns after making history the last time she raced in Berlin.

The Ethiopian first triumphed in Berlin in 2022, and returned a year later to shatter the the mixed world record with a remarkable 2:11:53, since beaten by Ruth Chepng'etich and a time she will be looking to beat today. Assefa arrives in strong form, having improved her own women-only world record of 2:15:41 at the London Marathon earlier this year.

Assefa will face stiff competition from a strong field that includes defending champion and 2022 runner-up Rosemary Wanjiru of Kenya, European champion Alisa Vainio of Finland, and her Ethiopian compatriot and training partner Amane Beriso.

The men’s field is equally stacked and includes 2021 champion Guye Adola. The Ethiopian won in Rotterdam earlier this year in 2:03:54, underlining his strong form heading into Berlin. Other contenders include Tanzania’s Gabriel Geay, the 2023 Boston Marathon runner-up who boasts a personal best of 2:03:00, and Ethiopia’s Shura Kitata, whose 2:03:59 personal best came earlier this year in Seville. Kitata won the 2020 London Marathon.

Here's where to watch the Berlin Marathon 2026 online from anywhere, and potentially for FREE.

FREE Berlin Marathon live stream broadcasters

The Berlin Marathon will be shown for FREE on RTL in Germany.

It will also be shown for FREE on the Olympic Channel in the following countries: (Albania, Belarus, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Georgia, Greece, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, Moldova, Norway, Romania, Spain, Sweden, Turkey, Algeria, Bahrain, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Morocco, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, Tunisia, UAE, Yemen, Afghanistan, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan)

From one of these countries but not at home when the race is on? Try using NordVPN.

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How to watch Berlin Marathon live streams in the US

In the US, the Berlin Marathon live stream is on FloTrack. A subscription to the streaming service costs $29.99 per month or $149.99 per year.

Outside the US? If you want to watch whilst traveling abroad you'll need to download NordVPN, as detailed above.

How to watch Berlin Marathon live streams in the UK

In the US, the Berlin Marathon live stream is also on FloTrack.

You will be charged in dollars, the same price point as in the US.

However, if you're on holiday in the UK and want to use your usual platform to watch the Berlin Marathon 2026? Try using NordVPN.

How to watch Berlin Marathon live streams in Australia

If you want to watch the Berlin Marathon in Australia, coverage is available to stream on FloTrack.. A subscription to the streaming service costs AU$29.99 per month or AU$150 per year.

If you're visiting Australia from somewhere where the race is on, you can use one of the best VPN service providers to tap into your usual coverage from home. Our favorite is NordVPN.

How to watch Berlin Marathon live streams in Canada

The Berlin Marathon 2026 will be shown on FloTrack in Canada.

A monthly subscription starts ar $29.99 per month or an annual rate equivalent to $12.49 per month (billed annually at roughly $149.99).

If you're not at home and find yourself blocked from you FloTrack subscription, NordVPN should help you to access the stream from anywhere.

How many Berlin Marathons have there been? There have been 51 completed editions of the Berlin Marathon since it started in 1974. The marathon world record has been broken in Berlin on thirteen occasions. Most recently, Eliud Kipchoge set a then-men's world record in 2022.