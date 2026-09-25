How to watch Dolphins vs Roosters for FREE: live Streams & TV channels for NRL Preliminary Final

Watch Dolphins vs Roosters in the first NRL 2026 preliminary final of the weekend, as the Phins face the side based in the Sydney suburbs for a spot in the Grand Final. In just their fourth year of existence, the Dolphins host the team they played in their first-ever NRL game in 2023, at Suncorp Stadium.

The Dolphins have all the confidence heading into this after beating the Warriors 26-16 in their own backyard in the qualifying final two weeks ago. That win came after a 66-0 humbling by the Sharks in July that had threatened to derail the Phins' season but Kristian Woolf's side are now many people's team to beat. Led by impressive English center Herbie Farnworth and the superb halfback Isaiya Katoa, they have August's 26-12 victory over the Roosters in recent memory, too.

Playing in their 13th Finals Series in the past 14 seasons, the Roosters have all the experience that the Dolphins lack. The side from the Sydney suburbs were last premiership champions in 2019 and James Tedesco, Daniel Tupou, Victor Radley, Angus Crichton and Nat Butcher are all still squad members seven years on, with Crichton back from injury in last week's 46-10 victory over the Sharks. Mark Nawaqanitawase will be desperate to extend his farewell NRL campaign by one more game before switching codes to Japan, while Daly Cherry-Evans moves back to five-eighth after Sam Walker returns at halfback.

Here's how to watch Dolphins vs Roosters from anywhere in the world.

Can you watch Dolphins vs Roosters for free?

Yes! 9Now are showing the Dolphins vs Roosters game for free to those in Australia.

Watch Dolphins vs Roosters free on 9Now Every game of the NRL finals series is being broadcasted on free Australian streaming service, 9Now. That includes this massive Preliminary final between Dolphins and Roosters. OUTSIDE OZ? UNLOCK YOUR FREE STREAM WITH NORDVPN.

Use a VPN to watch Dolphins vs Roosters live streams

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How to watch Dolphins vs Roosters live streams in the USA

NRL fans in the US can watch Dolphins vs Roosters in the NRL Preliminary Final 2026 on either FS2 or Fox One.

Dedicated streaming service Fox One costs $19.99 per month after a 3-day FREE trial.

If you want a more comprehensive cable alternative, access to the Fox One app is also available through a Sling TV plan. It comes with the provider's Select ($29.99 a month) and Blue plans ($54.99 a month).

FS2 is carried by several other OTT streaming platforms as well, including YouTube TV and Fubo – both of which offer new customers a free trial.

One further way to watch this and the rest of the 2026 NRL finals is through the dedicated Watch NRL streaming platform. It costs $72 for an NRL Finals Pass that includes all the remaining games.

Outside of the US? Use a VPN whilst you're traveling away from home to unlock your stream.

How to watch Dolphins vs Roosters live streams in Australia

In Australia, the Dolphins vs Roosters preliminary final is on the free-to-air Channel 9 and via the 9Now streaming service.

All you need is an account. Sign up here!

You can also watch on Fox League via Foxtel. While Kayo Sports is a much more cost-efficient option, with plans starting from $30 a month after you've taken advantage of its first month for $1 offer or 7-day free trial.

If you're out of Australia but still want to tune in, explore the VPN route set out above, which will help you access your accounts from anywhere.

How to watch Dolphins vs Roosters live streams in New Zealand

Sky Sport NZ is the NRL rights holder in New Zealand. The action from Brisbane will go out on Sky Sport 1 on TV.

You can access Sky Sport through satellite TV or get a live stream with the Sky Sport Now subscription service starting at $29.99 per day or $59.99 per month.

Overseas? NordVPN will give you access to your home streaming service.

How to watch Dolphins vs Roosters live streams in the UK

Dolphins vs Roosters is being shown on Sky Sports in the UK, via the Sky Sports Mix channel.

Sky Sports plans start from £35 a month or £20 if you're an existing Sky television subscriber. Alternatively, grab a Now Sports subscription from £14.99 a day or £34.99 a month.

NRL obsessives can also watch this and every other game of the season with on the dedicated Watch NRL platform. It costs £57 for the remainder of the season.

Outside the UK right now? Use NordVPN to access your preferred coverage of the NRL Finals Series 2026.

How to watch Dolphins vs Roosters live streams in Canada

Dolphins vs Roosters coverage in the NRL is going out online via Sportsnet in Canada. Log in with your cable details or, of you're a cord cutter, grab a Sportsnet+ streaming service subscription (from $29.99 a month / $249.99 a year).

The Watch NRL platform will also show the fixture – click through for pricing.

If you already subscribe to one of these services but find yourself outside Canada this weekend, download a VPN and watch NRL Preliminary Finals 2026 as if you were back at home.

How to watch Dolphins vs Roosters live streams in Rest of World

Every single match of the 2026 NRL Premiership season, including the Preliminary Finals, will be shown on the dedicated Watch NRL streaming platform, which is available in all territories except for Australia, New Zealand, the Pacific Islands and other selected sanctioned jurisdictions (e.g. Russia, Belarus, Cuba, Iran, North Korea).

Check the website for pricing in your region. Once subscribed, you can stream Watch NRL on phones, tablets, laptops, or the Apple TV app.

Many countries also show games on TV and online through their domestic broadcasters.

What is the Dolphins vs Roosters start time? Friday, September 25 at 7.50pm AEST local time. That's 5.50am ET in the US, 10.50am BST in the UK.

What are the Dolphins vs Roosters teams? Dolphins 1. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow, 2. Jamayne Isaako, 3. Jack Bostock, 4. Herbie Farnworth, 5. Selwyn Cobbo, 6. Kodi Nikorima, 7. Isaiya Katoa, 8. Thomas Flegler, 9. Jeremy Marshall-King, 10. Tom Gilbert, 11. Max Plath, 12. Kulikefu Finefeuiaki, 13. Morgan Knowles Replacements: 14. Kurt Donoghoe, 15. Ray Stone, 16. Francis Molo, 17. Connelly Lemuelu, 18. Felise Kaufusi, 19. Bradley Schneider Roosters 1. James Tedesco, 2. Daniel Tupou, 3. Billy Smith, 4. Robert Toia, 5. Mark Nawaquanitawase 6. Daly Cherry-Evans, 7. Sam Walker, 8. Naufahu Whyte, 9. Reece Robson, 10. Lindsay Collins, 11. Salesi Foketi, 12. Siua Wong, 13. Victor Radley Replacements: 14. Connor Watson, 15. Angus Crichton, 16. Nat Butcher, 17. Spencer Leniu, 18. Hugo Savala, 19. Cody Ramsey