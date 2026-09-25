We'll be seeing these four again for season 2

Disclaimer Spoilers for Stuart Fails to Save the Universe episode 10 ahead.

We've finally arrived at the end of Stuart Fails to Save the Universe (SFtStU) and episode 10 certainly didn't let us down. In fact, it's the closest to The Big Bang Theory (TBBT) that we've been since 2019.

Although Sheldon (Jim Parsons) and Leonard (Johnny Galecki) don't appear in the finale — remember, they built the multiversal machine that Stuart (Kevin Sussman) has been responsible for breaking, this season's finale takes us back to where it all began in a different way.

Indeed, as Kevin, Denise (Lauren Lapkus), Kripke (John Ross Bowie), and Bert (Brian Posehn) arrive in yet another alternate universe, they're confronted with others versions of themselves filming the HBO Max show in front of a live studio audience.

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Aside from Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage, creators haven't used a sitcom studio multicam format since TBBT itself.... but the Easter eggs don't stop there.

For Posehn and Bowie, the entire thing was "surreal," but could it indicate more of what we can expect to see in the future, including the already greenlit SFtStU season 2?

'It felt like the old show but wildly different'

Stuart Fails to Save the Universe | Episode 10 Preview | HBO Max - YouTube Watch On

"Episode 10 definitely felt the most surreal for me," Posehn told me.

"It was interesting because it was the only time during the entire run of this show that we had a studio audience there," Bowie added. "It felt like a real mix of being like the old show, but also feeling wildly different."

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"We were back on that same stage, weren't we? Stage 25," Posehn continuds. "That's our old stage, so that was really weird."

You heard correctly. As the gang point out, while leaving the live studio audience behind, they've been plopped onto Stage 25 on the Warner Bros. studio lot in Burbank, California. The stage was named lot is officially named "The Big Bang Theory Stage" in honor of the aforementioned sitcom's 10-season run.

Fun fact: Stage 25 is one of only five stages on the entire lot to be named after a show, with the other four being The Ellen DeGeneres Show, E.R., Friends, and Two and Half Men. Stage 25 is part of the public lot tour, but that's the closest we've been to reviving its TBBT spirit, until now.

"The whole thing was just extremely trippy and fun," Bowie agreed.

I hope more of these incredibly obvious tributes to the original series are made in Stuart Fails to Save the Universe season 2, purely for the fun and whimsy of it. I don't massively mind if Sheldon and Leonard never turn up, but I do want Chuck Lorre to bring George Cooper back to life... but that's another story.

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