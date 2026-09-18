Lanterns' endgame is fast approaching. Indeed, only three episodes remain of the increasingly popular sci-fi crime show's debut season, so it won't be long until it no longer lights up our screens.

Right now, though, you just want to know when the DC Universe (DCU) TV series' next chapter, which will pick up the story 10 years after the devastating Rushville-based events we saw in last week's entry, will air. So, read on to find out when HBO's Green Lantern TV show will return for its sixth episode.

When does episode 6 of Lanterns come out?

Lanterns | Episode 6 Preview | HBO Max - YouTube Watch On

Titled 'Bad Optics', Lanterns episode 6 will arrive in the US and Canada on Sunday, September 20 at 6pm PT / 9pm ET.

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Don't live in those nations? You'll have to wait until Monday, September 21 to catch the DCU Chapter One TV series' sixth chapter. I can point you in the right direction of its launch time where you're based, too, so check out the list below for more details:

US — Sunday, September 20 at 6pm PT / 9pm ET

— Sunday, September 20 at 6pm PT / 9pm ET Canada — Sunday, September 20 at 6pm PT / 9pm ET

— Sunday, September 20 at 6pm PT / 9pm ET UK — Monday, September 21 at 2am BST

— Monday, September 21 at 2am BST India — Monday, September 21 at 6:30am IST

— Monday, September 21 at 6:30am IST Singapore — Monday, September 21 at 9am SGT

— Monday, September 21 at 9am SGT Australia — Monday, September 21 at 11am AEST

— Monday, September 21 at 11am AEST New Zealand — Monday, September 21 at 1pm NZST

Where can I watch Lanterns episode 6?

Lanterns will finally start to look into the person(s) behind Hal Jordan's demise (Image credit: John Johnson/HBO Max)

I sound like a broken record at this point, but every episode of Lanterns — including this week's entry — will drop on HBO Max, aka one of the world's best streaming services, in countries that it's launched in.

Live somewhere that the Warner Bros. Discovery-owned platform hasn't come to yet? There are other TV networks and streamers that the DC comic book show is available on. Read on to see where you can see it in your neck of the woods:

US — HBO and HBO Max

— HBO and HBO Max Canada — Crave

— Crave UK — HBO Max, Sky Atlantic, and Now TV

— HBO Max, Sky Atlantic, and Now TV India — JioHotstar

— JioHotstar Singapore — HBO Max

— HBO Max Australia — HBO Max

— HBO Max New Zealand — HBO Max

Lanterns full release schedule: when do new episodes come out?

Lanterns | Midseason Trailer | HBO Max - YouTube Watch On

As I mentioned above, there are only three more episodes of the Aaron Pierre and Kyle Chandler-fronted TV program to enjoy before it'll go off air.

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So, when will that final trio arrive? If you've been watching from the start, you'll already be aware that new installments premiere every Sunday in North America, and on Mondays in other territories.

Even so, regardless of whether you're a long-time reader or new around these parts, you'll want to know the exact date that every remaining chapter will come out on. For more details, scroll on:

Lanterns episode 1 — out now

— out now Lanterns episode 2 — out now

— out now Lanterns episode 3 — out now

— out now Lanterns episode 4 — out now

— out now Lanterns episode 5 — out now

— out now Lanterns episode 6 — September 20/21

— September 20/21 Lanterns episode 7 — September 27/28

— September 27/28 Lanterns episode 8 — October 4/5

For more on the hit series' ahead of its next episode, read about the five big questions I need Lanterns episode 6 to answer. Then, see what Lanterns' midseason trailer tells us about its final three chapters. Lastly, find out why I'm fearing the worst for Lanterns season 2.

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