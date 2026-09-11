Hal Jordan's on the warpath heading into Lanterns' next chapter

Lanterns is about to dial things up to 11. Indeed, after last week's episode not only ended on a major cliff hanger, but also set up myriad showdowns to come, the DC Universe (DCU) TV show's next chapter is primed to be its most explosive one yet.

So, when will episode 5 — titled 'Lights Out' — be released on a streaming platform near you? And what'll happen in it? I'm not at liberty to answer the latter, but I can give you some firm details on the former. Let me grab my Green Lantern ring, then, to shed some light on when this week's entry will premiere.

When does episode 5 of Lanterns come out?

Lanterns | Episode 5 Preview | HBO Max - YouTube Watch On

Lanterns episode 5 will make its bow in the US and Canada on Sunday, September 13 at 6pm PT / 9pm ET.

Latest Videos From TechRadar Watch full video here:

Meanwhile, those of you who live outside of North America will need to tune in on Monday, September 14 to watch the DCU Chapter One TV series' next installment. Here are the all-important launch times you need to be aware of:

US — Sunday, September 13 at 6pm PT / 9pm ET

— Sunday, September 13 at 6pm PT / 9pm ET Canada — Sunday, September 13 at 6pm PT / 9pm ET

— Sunday, September 13 at 6pm PT / 9pm ET UK — Monday, September 14 at 2am BST

— Monday, September 14 at 2am BST India — Monday, September 14 at 6:30am IST

— Monday, September 14 at 6:30am IST Singapore — Monday, September 14 at 9am SGT

— Monday, September 14 at 9am SGT Australia — Monday, September 14 at 11am AEST

— Monday, September 14 at 11am AEST New Zealand — Monday, September 14 at 1pm NZST

Where can I watch Lanterns episode 5?

It looks like John Stewart won't spend all of episode 5 trapped in that crashed rental car (Image credit: HBO)

Just like the four episodes that preceded it, 'Lights Out' will come out on HBO Max, aka one of the world's best streaming services, where this platform is available.

Unfortunately, the Warner Bros Discovered-owned streamer hasn't landed in every world region yet, so some of you will need to look elsewhere to catch episode 5. Luckily for you, I've tracked down where every chapter of Lanterns will air in your neck of the woods. Read on for more details:

US — HBO and HBO Max

— HBO and HBO Max Canada — Crave

— Crave UK — HBO Max, Sky Atlantic, and Now TV

— HBO Max, Sky Atlantic, and Now TV India — JioHotstar

— JioHotstar Singapore — HBO Max

— HBO Max Australia — HBO Max

— HBO Max New Zealand — HBO Max

Lanterns full release schedule: when do new episodes come out?

What side of the fight will Sheriff Kane end up on? (Image credit: DC Studios/HBO Max)

New episodes of this DC comic book program will arrive every Sunday in North and South America, and on Mondays in other territories. That'll be the case until the season 1 finale drops on October 4 and 5 — depending on where you're based — too. Need a reminder of those episodic release dates? Check out the list below:

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Lanterns episode 1 — out now

— out now Lanterns episode 2 — out now

— out now Lanterns episode 3 — out now

— out now Lanterns episode 4 — out now

— out now Lanterns episode 5 — September 13/14

— September 13/14 Lanterns episode 6 — September 20/21

— September 20/21 Lanterns episode 7 — September 27/28

— September 27/28 Lanterns episode 8 — October 4/5

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds.