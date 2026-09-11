Lanterns is about to dial things up to 11. Indeed, after last week's episode not only ended on a major cliff hanger, but also set up myriad showdowns to come, the DC Universe (DCU) TV show's next chapter is primed to be its most explosive one yet.
So, when will episode 5 — titled 'Lights Out' — be released on a streaming platform near you? And what'll happen in it? I'm not at liberty to answer the latter, but I can give you some firm details on the former. Let me grab my Green Lantern ring, then, to shed some light on when this week's entry will premiere.
When does episode 5 of Lanterns come out?
Lanterns episode 5 will make its bow in the US and Canada on Sunday, September 13 at 6pm PT / 9pm ET.
Meanwhile, those of you who live outside of North America will need to tune in on Monday, September 14 to watch the DCU Chapter One TV series' next installment. Here are the all-important launch times you need to be aware of:
- US — Sunday, September 13 at 6pm PT / 9pm ET
- Canada — Sunday, September 13 at 6pm PT / 9pm ET
- UK — Monday, September 14 at 2am BST
- India — Monday, September 14 at 6:30am IST
- Singapore — Monday, September 14 at 9am SGT
- Australia — Monday, September 14 at 11am AEST
- New Zealand — Monday, September 14 at 1pm NZST
Where can I watch Lanterns episode 5?
Just like the four episodes that preceded it, 'Lights Out' will come out on HBO Max, aka one of the world's best streaming services, where this platform is available.
Unfortunately, the Warner Bros Discovered-owned streamer hasn't landed in every world region yet, so some of you will need to look elsewhere to catch episode 5. Luckily for you, I've tracked down where every chapter of Lanterns will air in your neck of the woods. Read on for more details:
- US — HBO and HBO Max
- Canada — Crave
- UK — HBO Max, Sky Atlantic, and Now TV
- India — JioHotstar
- Singapore — HBO Max
- Australia — HBO Max
- New Zealand — HBO Max
Lanterns full release schedule: when do new episodes come out?
New episodes of this DC comic book program will arrive every Sunday in North and South America, and on Mondays in other territories. That'll be the case until the season 1 finale drops on October 4 and 5 — depending on where you're based — too. Need a reminder of those episodic release dates? Check out the list below:
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- Lanterns episode 1 — out now
- Lanterns episode 2 — out now
- Lanterns episode 3 — out now
- Lanterns episode 4 — out now
- Lanterns episode 5 — September 13/14
- Lanterns episode 6 — September 20/21
- Lanterns episode 7 — September 27/28
- Lanterns episode 8 — October 4/5
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As TechRadar's senior entertainment reporter, Tom covers all of the latest movies, TV shows, and streaming service news that you need to know about. You'll regularly find him writing about the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Star Wars, Netflix, Prime Video, Disney Plus, and many other topics of interest.
An NCTJ-accredited journalist, Tom also writes reviews, analytical articles, opinion pieces, and interview-led features on the biggest franchises, actors, directors and other industry leaders. You may see his quotes pop up in the odd official Marvel Studios video, too, such as this Moon Knight TV spot.
Away from work, Tom can be found checking out the latest video games, immersing himself in his favorite sporting pastime of football, reading the many unread books on his shelf, staying fit at the gym, and petting every dog he comes across.
Got a scoop, interesting story, or an intriguing angle on the latest news in entertainment? Feel free to drop him a line.
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