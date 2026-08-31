Lanterns episode 3 has been released on HBO Max — and, after two weeks of teasing, it finally pulls back the veil on the mysterious extraterrestrials known as the Guardians of the Universe.

Until now, the Guardians have been something of an enigma in the HBO TV Original. However, its latest chapter, titled 'OutKast', gives us a much clearer picture of these beings and why they want John Stewart to succeed Hal Jordan as Earth's Green Lantern.

So, who are they? Where did they come from? Do they have powers? What's their connection to the Green Lantern Corps? And why are they obsessed with Stewart replacing Jordan? Let's take a closer look at the Guardians' comic book history and role in this HBO Max sci-fi crime drama.

Latest Videos From TechRadar Watch full video here:

Who are the Guardians of the Universe in DC Comics?

The Guardians of the Universe first appeared in July 1960 via Green Lantern Vol. 2 #1 (Image credit: DC Comics)

Created by DC icons Gil Kane and Jeff Broome during the Silver Age of Comic Books, the Guardians of the Universe are an immortal alien race depicted as blue-skinned humanoids originally from the planet Maltus. However, after a time-bending experiment — one that leads to the birth of the DC Multiverse and the anti-matter universe — goes awry, the Maltusians relocated to a new world named Oa and rebranded themselves as the Guardians of the Universe.

The Guardians gave themselves a new objective following the aforementioned and ill-fated time-based test: combat evil and create an orderly universe.

With this goal in mind, they created sentient androids known as the Manhunters to patrol the universe and combat any threats they encounter. However, the Manhunters soon came to resent their creators, committed mass genocide in a harrowing event known as the Massacre of Sector-666, and later attempted a coup, which the Guardians quelled. For more on the Manhunters and their role in this show, read my Manhunters in Lanterns explained piece.

Laura Linney's Lianna is the only Guardian we've met so far (Image credit: DC Studios/HBO)

In the wake of the Manhunters' uprising, the Guardians started afresh and created the Green Lantern Corps. A new interstellar police agency, its members carry out the Manhunters' former duties of watching over the universe and tackling anyone who threatens the peace. Two Green Lanterns guard each of the 3,600 sectors that make up the known universe, meaning there are 7,200 space cops in total.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Abilities-wise, the Guardians are some of the most powerful beings in DC Comics. Their powerset includes — but isn't limited to — the ability to fly, time travel, and phase through objects; telepathy; astral projection; invulnerability to conventional weapons; energy manipulation; reality warping; size manipulation; omniscience; and force field projection.

When and why did the Guardians choose John Stewart to be Earth's next Green Lantern?

John Stewart Sr and Bernadette condition John Jr into thinking it's his destiny to be a Green Lantern (Image credit: DC Studios/HBO)

Now that we've learned about the Guardians' comic book history, let's see how they factor into the DC Universe (DCU) TV show's story.

For starters, when Stewart is interviewed by a Guardian named Lianna (played by Laura Linney) for the chance to become Jordan's successor, we quickly learn that there are only 11 Guardians left. There were 12, but as episode 2 revealed, the former Green Lantern known as Sinestro killed one of them. You can learn more about him via my Sinestro in Lanterns explained article.

Anyway, by way of Lanterns' flashback-heavy third episode, the Guardians had originally tried to recruit Stewart's father — aka John Stewart Sr — as Earth's first Green Lantern when Stewart Jr was a baby. However, Stewart Sr failed the Guardians' 'Are you afraid?' test, so he wasn't chosen.

Traumatized by that cosmic event, Stewart Sr becomes a danger to his loved ones, so he's kicked out of the family home by his wife Bernadette. She doesn't believe her husband's claims surrounding the aforementioned event, either — until Lianna unexpectedly shows up to apologize for the trouble that the Guardians caused the Stewart family.

Bernadette Stewart is the only human who's seemingly seen Lianna in her true form (Image credit: DC Studios/HBO)

To keep things brief, Lianna indicates — over a late-night cup of coffee — that Stewart Jr has the makings of being a future Green Lantern. The reason? His parents are formidable individuals, so it stands to reason that, based on his genetic make-up alone, Stewart Jr would be cut from the same cloth.

After Bernadette tells all of this to Stewart Sr, they decide to raise Stewart Jr to not only be fearless, but also groom him so he will become a Green Lantern when he's older. So begins a years-long mission that sees them treat their youngest son differently from his older siblings. They train him to be undaunted and brainwash him into thinking it's his destiny to be a Green Lantern.

Stewart Jr follows in his father's footsteps by joining the US armed forces (Image credit: DC Studios/HBO Max)

A couple of decades later, Stewart Jr is — the emotional detachment issues born from his unique upbringing notwithstanding — well on his way to becoming the so-called 'chosen one', too.

As the saying goes, though, the best-laid plans often go awry. Now a decorated US Marine sniper, Stewart Jr is sent on a months-long mission to assassinate a prominent money launderer known as 'Gray Wolf' in the Kamchatka Peninsula. Long story short, he fails said assignment when Hal Jordan, who was eventually chosen as Earth's first Green Lantern, surprisingly arrives and arrests the highly sought-after criminal. Forced to take the blame as part of a government cover-up, Stewart Jr is dishonorably discharged by the military.

John demonstrates his ability to create constructs using a Green Lantern ring (Image credit: DC Studios/HBO)

Dejected after seeing his chances of becoming a Green Lantern ruined, Stewart Jr receives an unlikely pep talk from his mom, who also tells him that he's going to art school. Remember, his real passion has always been drawing, so to somewhat make up for her terrible parenting, Bernadette applied to a nearby university on his behalf. After being accepted by said university, Stewart Jr moves on from his Green Lantern dream.

Or so he thinks. Again, to keep things short, Stewart Jr is selected for what appears to be a special university project. However, the man he's trying to impress with his art skills is actually a male Guardian who, after Stewart Jr demonstrates his ability to construct his father's watch using a Green Lantern ring, is sent to be interviewed by Lianna.

Why do the Guardians want John Stewart to replace Hal Jordan?

You might have been conditioned from birth, John, but you still need to interview for the position! (Image credit: DC Studios/HBO)

For myriad reasons; but two specific reasons stand out among all others.

First — and perhaps most importantly — the Guardians are concerned about Jordan's relationship with Sinestro. Sure, Jordan was the one who defeated Sinestro after the latter killed one of the Guardians, but they know Jordan still harbors affection for his former mentor.

I wouldn't be shocked if they knew Jordan had visited Sinestro for information about the Manhunters in Lanterns episode 2, either. If they do, they'll be even more worried because there's no telling what Sinestro could do or say to Jordan to win him over to Sinestro's cause.

The other reason is Jordan's reckless nature. During their chat, Lianna tells Stewart that, despite regularly being told not to interfere in terrestrial matters, Jordan continues to do so. Replacing Jordan with Stewart would mean that these impulsive interventions would stop because Stewart wouldn't defy his bosses' wishes.

After successfully passing his Green Lantern interview, all eyes are now on how and when Stewart will succeed Jordan as Earth's primary Green Lantern in the DCU Chapter One TV series. Based on what Jordan tells Stewart at the end of this episode, though, he won't go quietly into that good night. Well, until Lanterns' 2026 storyline, when Jordan is murdered by someone, anyway...

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds.