Norway activates its first dedicated autonomous counter-drone system at an air base

The system can detect, identify, and neutralize small drones autonomously

The HAL10 launcher can rapidly deploy up to ten effectors

Norway has activated its first dedicated system built specifically to detect, identify and neutralize small drone threats without human intervention.

The Counter-Unmanned Aerial System, known as C-UAS, is currently stationed at an air base located close to the city of Trondheim.

The Royal Norwegian Air Force also plans to station its newly acquired F-35 warplanes at this same facility.

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Responding to rising drone threats

Defense planners have described protecting these aircraft on the ground as an urgent and immediate operational priority.

Images show the system uses a HAL10 launcher supplied by British firm ISS Aerospace, capable of deploying up to 10 effectors rapidly.

State broadcaster NRK reported the system is designed to protect bases against Class 1 drones that weigh as much as 150 kilograms, or 331 pounds.

European nations have reported a sharp rise in unexplained drone activity near airports and military installations since late last year.

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Authorities in multiple countries have struggled to identify the exact source of these unmanned aircraft or their intended purpose(s).

Some of these sightings reportedly forced temporary closures at several Danish and Norwegian airports, disrupting operations there for several hours.

“Because small drones have become readily available, they … can potentially cause great damage to vulnerable and expensive systems such as aircraft that are in the open,” said Lars Peder Haga, associate professor at the Norwegian Air Force Academy.

“This is something we have been aware of for a very long time, but [the drone sightings have] clearly made it more close and relevant.”

Expansion to additional sites

Norwegian defense officials plan to gradually extend C-UAS coverage to additional installations, including another air base located near Evenes in the north.

That site plays a key role in Norway's quick reaction awareness initiative, which defends its airspace from unidentified aircraft threats.

Evenes also serves as a hub supporting Norway's efforts to monitor and respond quickly to unidentified aircraft across the region.

The system's automated capabilities allow it to respond considerably faster than earlier manually operated counter-drone equipment used across Norway.

Officials have not disclosed full procurement details, though the system will reportedly gain additional sensor and effector upgrades at each site.

It remains unclear precisely when the counter-drone system will become fully operational at the Evenes site.

ISS Aerospace has also not publicly detailed how many additional launcher units will eventually be delivered under this expanding program nationwide.

Whether this single system alone can adequately safeguard expensive fighter jets against a growing range of drone threats remains unclear.

Wider deployment across Norway's remaining air bases could take considerable time, leaving some facilities without dedicated protection for quite a while.

Via The DroneFront

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