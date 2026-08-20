US Air Force buys banned DJI drones to train against likely hostile aircraft

F.E. Warren base will use DJI aircraft for counter-drone security drills

RIZER software will isolate the DJI drones before they enter training

The US Air Force plans to buy DJI drones for counter-drone training at F.E. Warren Air Force Base in Wyoming.

The purchase involves Chinese-made drones that security forces will use to rehearse responses against drones encountered during actual threats.

F.E. Warren operates Minuteman III missiles, making protection against airborne incursions an important part of its security mission.

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Air Force seeks restricted DJI drones for realistic training

The 90th Contracting Squadron issued a solicitation for banned DJI drones on August 14 2026, with vendor quotes due August 24 for the planned purchase.

The order seeks two refurbished DJI Mavic 2 Pro quadcopters with Fly More kits for training at the missile base.

It also requests two DJI Mini 3 Pro drones, two DJI Avata 2 Fly More combos and six payload release devices.

The Air Force says these systems will support counter-small unmanned aircraft training involving detection, electronic warfare and methods for defeating drones.

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Officials specifically require DJI drones because its radio signals and flight systems differ from those found on competing devices.

“To properly test our counter-systems and train our operators against the most statistically probable real-world threat, the 90 MSOS must utilize the exact devices adversaries are most likely to employ,” the justification states.

Using different systems could leave operators without practical experience against DJI communication methods and radio frequency signatures.

How the banned drones will be used

The procurement is designated as a brand-name requirement, meaning the Air Force specifically seeks DJI hardware rather than comparable models.

However, the document says several authorized DJI resellers can satisfy the requirement, allowing the purchase under a small-business set-aside.

The procurement therefore does not necessarily mean the government will award the contract directly to DJI itself.

The purchase also addresses cybersecurity concerns because DJI aircraft have faced restrictions within parts of the U.S. government.

The justification cites a Secretary of War memorandum called “Unleashing U.S. Military Drone Dominance” as authority for limited purchases.

That authority permits colonels and equivalent officers to obtain small quantities of foreign drone equipment for electronic warfare testing.

The cited legal basis is 10 U.S.C. 2304(c)(1), which permits single-source solicitation under specified circumstances.

Before operational use, each aircraft will receive RIZER software intended to prevent communications with foreign entities or Department of War networks.

The document describes RIZER as replacing the aircraft's native firmware and creating an air-gapped system for training operations.

F.E. Warren is not alone, since Malmstrom Air Force Base in Montana is reportedly pursuing similar DJI aircraft for counter-drone training.

Using the same drone type at both missile bases would allow Global Strike Command to replicate similar threat conditions.

Whether that approach provides sufficient value depends on how closely the modified aircraft retain DJI's original signals and operating characteristics.

Via Defence Blog

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