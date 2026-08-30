AWS plans to add 2 million Nvidia GPUs between 2027 and 2028

The expanded deployment follows an earlier commitment exceeding one million chips

New Vera-based CPUs will support increasingly demanding artificial intelligence workloads

Amazon Web Services and Nvidia have expanded their long-running partnership to add far more computing power for artificial intelligence workloads.

The cloud provider intends to add two million more GPUs across its global infrastructure between 2027 and 2028.

This expansion follows an earlier pledge to add more than a million chips starting in 2026, as customer demand outpaced expectations.

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A bigger push into AI infrastructure

The companies also plan to bring new Vera-based CPUs into Amazon's cloud to support increasingly advanced AI applications.

Additional networking upgrades, including extended NVLink Fusion technology paired with custom high-bandwidth memory, aim to boost performance across large computing clusters.

Separate upgrades to Amazon's analytics service using Nvidia's cuDF software promise processing speeds nearing 3.7x faster than typical standard configurations.

The same upgrades are expected to deliver roughly a 30% improvement in price performance versus setups that rely only on standard chips.

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Vector search capabilities on Amazon's search service are also improving, with index construction now completing roughly 9x quicker when run on GPUs.

Amazon's robotics division is separately working with Nvidia on simulation tools intended to speed up training for next-generation warehouse robots.

Government agencies are also included in the plan, with 100,000 chips reserved for sensitive government and defense computing needs nationwide.

"Customers want the freedom to choose the best tools for their AI workloads, and they want confidence that everything works seamlessly together," said Matt Garman, CEO of AWS.

“That’s why we’ve invested deeply with Nvidia to make AWS the best place to run Nvidia AI technologies, optimizing performance across our infrastructure from networking and security to deployment. This expanded collaboration gives frontier labs, enterprises and governments even more ways to build and deploy AI on AWS.”

Executives point to rising demand

Demand for accelerated computing across global cloud storage has continued to outpace projections that were made only months earlier this year.

“Nvidia and AWS have built one of the great growth engines of the AI era, and demand is running ahead of every forecast,” said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of Nvidia.

“For 16 years, we have scaled Nvidia computing in the cloud together. Now, we are expanding our partnership across the full stack — GPUs, CPUs, networking, open models and software — to make agentic and physical AI real at an unprecedented pace and scale that only AWS and Nvidia can deliver.”

New processors delivered under the expanded plan are expected to offer notably faster inference and improved graphics performance for customers.

Recent hardware upgrades already deliver up to 4.6x faster inference and 2.1x stronger graphics output than the previous generation of systems.

Such a large hardware commitment suggests both companies expect artificial intelligence spending to keep climbing well beyond today's already elevated levels.

Whether actual demand keeps pace with these ambitious plans will only become clear once the new infrastructure is fully operational.

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