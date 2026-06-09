Huawei promises annual AI chip leaps while rivals still follow slower development cycles

Nvidia now faces a rival accelerating infrastructure expansion

Huawei already operates large computing clusters supporting millions of connected vehicles

On June 5, Huawei Vice President Chen Lin spoke at the 2026 Huawei Cloud INSPIRE Innovators Conference, where every eye was turned toward one announcement — the Ascend 950DT chip, arriving on Huawei Cloud later this year.

The 950DT carries upgraded vector computing power, wider memory bandwidth, and native support for low-precision formats like FP8.

According to Chen, the chip is simpler to program and better suited to intelligent driving than anything before it, but what Chen said next deserves far more scrutiny than the chip itself - especially for rivals such as Nvidia

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One generation per year, computing power doubled every single time

"The Ascend chip is evolving at a rate of 'one generation per year, doubling the computing power," Chen stated, without qualification or hedging.

That is a public commitment to a release cadence aggressive enough to challenge how AI chip progress gets measured.

Nvidia has long controlled that pace, with each new architecture raising the bar for every competitor chasing it - and a rival locking in annual generational jumps — publicly, on a stage — is not behaving like a company still catching up.

Whether Huawei can maintain that pace without advanced Western lithography tools remains a fair and open question.