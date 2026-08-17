We were all pulling the same face as Sheriff Kerry (left) at the end of episode 1, right?

The creators of Lanterns always knew that its premiere's shock ending would divide fans. In fact, they didn't expect DC Studios' overlords to approve the idea in the first place.

With the DC Universe (DCU) show finally debuting on August 16/17, Green Lantern fans, comic book diehards, and casual viewers alike have tuned in to watch the TV series' first episode. Suffice to say, many have reacted with shock, anger, or both following the ending of the DCU Chapter One show's inaugural chapter, too.

Be advised, full spoilers immediately follow for Lanterns episode 1, titled 'Pilot'. If you haven't seen it yet, go and do so. Then, check out my Lanterns episode 1 ending explained article for additional context on its final minutes. Once you're done, you're safe to continue reading this piece.

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Rest in peace, Hal (Image credit: John Johnson/HBO Max)

Speaking as part of behind-the-scenes look at Lanterns episode 1's development, co-creator Damon Lindelof said of its twist ending: "The death of Hal Jordan is probably the most controversial idea that we had."

You can say that again, Mister Lindelof — but, that's not the only thing that he and his fellow co-creators Chris Mundy and Tom King wanted to address about Jordan's demise.

Expanding on the decision to kill off one of the show's two leads, Mundy said on episode 1 of Lanterns: The Official Podcast: "I didn't think they [DCU overseers James Gunn and Peter Safran] would let us do it. I think it was your idea [pointing at Lindelof], and I remember thinking 'Oh, it would be really cool and... be a good way to invest in what that mystery is'.

"We've got to be digging at something that, eventually, is meaningful to us," Mundy continued. "So, we floated it to them and they're like, 'Great'. And then we were like, 'Oh, s**t, now we've got to write it in a way that is meaningful, respectful of the canon, and respectful of Hal as a character."

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"It started from the spirit of 'what can we do that nobody expects?,'" Lindelof said. "But then, when you're talking about story that way, and take a risk just because it's risky, especially when there's an incredible legacy and canon you're inheriting, and you're basically a temporary caretaker... of this character for a period of time, you have to acknowledge and pay tribute to those people who have minded the character before you.

"Ultimately, though, we understood that the pilot was presenting a conflict of 'one ring, two guys'," Lindelof continued. "If I was watching it, I'd be sitting here thinking: 'They're going to find a way to compromise and make two rings, and they're going to be able to share at the end'. That felt very hokey and frustrating, and not HBO, and not even Green Lantern.

"So, what if we signal to the audience that Hal was not going to make it to the end of this season?" he added. "Let's just show that card and do it in the pilot. We want people who are leaving the first episode to know exactly what it is they're getting into, versus getting to the finale and then killing Hal, which felt cheap."

So, has Hal really taken his last breath in the DCU? Obviously, the trio wouldn't be drawn on that, but Mundy added: "The good thing about these shows is there are a lot of sci-fi rules that you can break in it, so nothing is ever as clear as you think it is". We'll find out whether Hal's death is a fake out or not, then, in the weeks ahead.

Want a head-start on what to expect from the HBO Max show's remaining episodes? Read my Lanterns review, which covers seven of its eight chapters without revealing any massive spoilers for the DC Comics-inspired project.

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