Lanterns episode 8 will bring the hit HBO TV show's debut season to an end

It's almost time to wave goodbye to Lanterns. Over seven weeks after its premiere, the hit show's season 1 finale is ready to wrap up the stories of John Stewart and Hal Jordan.

Before the final episode of HBO's Green Lantern TV series, titled 'Dirt and Stars', lands on some of the world's best streaming services, I want to know who among you is the ultimate Lanterns fan.

Think it's you? If that's the case, you'll want to test your knowledge of the sci-fi crime drama's debut season by taking on my challenging quiz about the DC Universe's (DCU) latest TV series.

Latest Videos From TechRadar Watch full video here:

Lanterns | Episode 8 Preview | HBO Max - YouTube Watch On

Below, you'll find 36 questions about the show's first seven episodes that'll put your memory to the test.

So, if you think you know your John Stewart from your Hal Jordan, your Guardians of the Universe from your Sinestro, and more besides, I dare you to see if you can achieve 100% by tackling my definitive Lanterns exam.

Lanterns season 1's eighth and final chapter will be released on HBO Max this Sunday (October 4) in North and South America, and next Monday (October 5) everywhere else.

In short, then, you don't have long to see if you've been paying enough attention to be crowned the DCU Chapter One TV series' number one fan. So, hop to it!

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Once you're done, post your final score in the comments. That way, I can see who deserves to be crowned the biggest Lanterns fan.

Be sure to check back in with me once this season's final chapter has aired, too, because I'll have plenty more Lanterns coverage to bring you as the dust settles on what's likely to be a shock-filled finale.

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds.