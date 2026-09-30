It's almost time to wave goodbye to Lanterns. Over seven weeks after its premiere, the hit show's season 1 finale is ready to wrap up the stories of John Stewart and Hal Jordan.
Before the final episode of HBO's Green Lantern TV series, titled 'Dirt and Stars', lands on some of the world's best streaming services, I want to know who among you is the ultimate Lanterns fan.
Think it's you? If that's the case, you'll want to test your knowledge of the sci-fi crime drama's debut season by taking on my challenging quiz about the DC Universe's (DCU) latest TV series.
Below, you'll find 36 questions about the show's first seven episodes that'll put your memory to the test.
- Lanterns episode 1 ending explained
- Sinestro in Lanterns explained
- Lanterns' Manhunters explained
- Lanterns' Guardians of the Universe explained
- Lanterns episode 4 ending explained
- Lanterns episode 5 ending explained
- Lanterns episode 6 introduces a major character from Hal Jordan's past
- Lanterns episode 8 trailer spawns major new fan theory about John Stewart
So, if you think you know your John Stewart from your Hal Jordan, your Guardians of the Universe from your Sinestro, and more besides, I dare you to see if you can achieve 100% by tackling my definitive Lanterns exam.
Lanterns season 1's eighth and final chapter will be released on HBO Max this Sunday (October 4) in North and South America, and next Monday (October 5) everywhere else.
In short, then, you don't have long to see if you've been paying enough attention to be crowned the DCU Chapter One TV series' number one fan. So, hop to it!
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Once you're done, post your final score in the comments. That way, I can see who deserves to be crowned the biggest Lanterns fan.
Be sure to check back in with me once this season's final chapter has aired, too, because I'll have plenty more Lanterns coverage to bring you as the dust settles on what's likely to be a shock-filled finale.
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As TechRadar's senior entertainment reporter, Tom covers all of the latest movies, TV shows, and streaming service news that you need to know about. You'll regularly find him writing about the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Star Wars, Netflix, Prime Video, Disney Plus, and many other topics of interest.
An NCTJ-accredited journalist, Tom also writes reviews, analytical articles, opinion pieces, and interview-led features on the biggest franchises, actors, directors and other industry leaders. You may see his quotes pop up in the odd official Marvel Studios video, too, such as this Moon Knight TV spot.
Away from work, Tom can be found checking out the latest video games, immersing himself in his favorite sporting pastime of football, reading the many unread books on his shelf, staying fit at the gym, and petting every dog he comes across.
Got a scoop, interesting story, or an intriguing angle on the latest news in entertainment? Feel free to drop him a line.
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