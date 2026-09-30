I was a free-range kid before the term existed. Growing up before cell phones, my parents' chief communication device was a very loud voice, and one only used after the sun set and "dinner!!" was served. Freckle Phone creator Sam Terris tells me he, too, was free-range and, as he recalls it, had a lot of sovereignty.

The loss of that independence, the ability to wander over to your friend's house, play outside on a swing set by yourself, or go exploring in the creek that runs down the hill behind your house, has, researchers claim, played a significant role in children's growing anxiety and depression. It's something 'Free-Range Kids' advocate Let It Grow President Lenore Skenazy has built an entire advocacy group around.

In her TED Talk on the subject, she said that where there were once three worlds: "the kid world filled with bikes, adventures and playing, and the adult world, so boring... then there was the family world where everyone was together, but now they've all been sort of mashed up together, and especially [so] since phones, because even when kids aren't physically with their kids, they can be texting and talking, and tracking them."

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This makes some intuitive sense, and naturally, what better way to solve it than with another phone?

(Image credit: Freckle Phone)

"It's the first phone for kids that encourages real-world adventure," says Terris when I talk to him about the cute, square, and wearable device.

There was a lot of internal argument at Freckle about whether or not to call it a phone. But in the end, Terris says, "If we don't call it a phone, all the questions that we're asking are those like, 'Can you make video calls?', 'Is there a camera?', 'Does it have table stakes, phone functionality [and so on]?' So if we can call it what it is, which is a phone, it allows us a little bit more space to talk about some of the more novel stuff that we built."

In truth, the roughly 3x3-inch x 0.61-inch thick device doesn't look or work entirely like a traditional phone.

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Yes, it's a 5G device running on Freckle Mobile's MVNO. Yes, there's a phone number. And texting. And calling with parent-approved numbers. There are two cameras (12MP and 5MP), microphones, and speakers. But the resemblance kind of ends there. A skinned-over Android system offers no downloadable apps or access to the internet; instead, there are tools and AI [features] custom-designed for real-world adventure and exploration.

Freckle's platform includes Quests, Chat (AI or tough questions sent to parents), Maps, walkie-talkies, and custom characters. In some ways, it's like a kid's backpack full of fun stuff to help, as Terris told me, "facilitate those stories and adventures."

Terris thinks that current products designed to help parents keep tabs on their children are "misguided". They are, he told me, "thinly veiled ankle monitors or like parental spyware, like leashes."

(Image credit: Freckle Phone)

Freckle Phone is different and designed to return that freedom to kids (ages 7 to 13) while maintaining a level of connection that might alleviate modern parents' concerns.

The interface is simple, fun, and has on-board AI (Freckle uses a mix of models, including Gemini and a small local model) that automatically engages and can help children understand the world they're exploring. Kids can ask a question or use the camera to take a picture of something in front of them — a plant, animal, or object — and get instant details about it.

The phone also encourages play, letting Freckle Phone owners use NFC to tap the phones and initiate the walkie-talkie mode. The phone also includes tap-to-pay in case parents loaded up the onboard wallet with money for the grocery store, fast food, or a bus ride home (if parents let their kids go that far).

At the end of their day, Freckle Phone offers a way for the child to share their adventures. Each Freckle Phone has a customizable on-screen character who's wearing a backpack.

"So in this little character's backpack are these things that we call artifacts. They're little mementos; these are generated by the tool usage. [There's] our curiosity camera, [or] if you're playing music, there's a little Music Player on here as well, even locations that you've gone to, like points of interest on your map, collaborative stories that you've told, the descriptions of those badges that you've earned."

(Image credit: Freckle Phone)

It all sounds pretty good, and the Freckle Phone does look like fun. The square screen is a decent size, but with a thick black bezel around it that Terris insists has grown on him. The device should ship with a shoulder strap and in three colorways (green, blue, and burnt orange). In the video I saw, all the kids were wearing their Freckle Phones. It probably won't survive a drop in that creek, but the IP54 rating should handle a good rainstorm.

The phone may be about returning kids to a free-roaming past, but it's also connected to habits of the present. Freckle Phone will ship with little charms called "dots" that you can magnetically attach to the back of the phone, and there are digital cards you can swap with the aforementioned NFC capabilities.

It's also potentially priced right, starting at just $199 for a device with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard, non-expandable storage. The wireless service will run you $25 a month.

Terris admits that they didn't, in this first version, invest too much in the camera specs, but "we have found that kids like the act of taking photos more so than rummaging through them later." Maybe so, but parents looking at the photos later might feel otherwise.

(Image credit: Freckle Phone)

The more I looked at Freckle Phone, I realized that "phone" might be the wrong description of it. Freckle Phone is potentially another wearable AI device. Recent history has not been kind to the Humane and Rabbit R1s of the world. How, I asked Terris, could his startup avoid a similar fate?

"I think the issue with the 'flops from before' [a term I used] is like, they weren't solving a really clear need, and there wasn't a really obvious use case," said Terris, who bought a Rabbit R1 early on, and while he really appreciated the effort, the shortcomings were also all too clear.

"[There] wasn't an obvious place for it to plug into my life, and I think some of the software presented was not really realized, and so it was kind of like a half-baked product. I think, with Freckle, what's amazing about it is that there are the enriching experiences, through prompt activities and quests and helping kids find friends and navigate [the world], but there's also the underlying utility of communication."

The choice of including a colorful and useful screen was also important. "I think the screen is actually a great visual affordance that has really high utility." And that utility serves kids' needs, he added.

(Image credit: Freckle Phone)

Long-term, Terris hopes to build on Freckle's foundation with a regular cadence of updates (he says they have a backlog of about 1,000 new features). Eventually, it will "kind of feel like Christmas morning for our users every couple of weeks, and they get to unlock a new feature."

Freckle Phone is set to ship in the US in December. There won't be any commercials or even a large ad spend. Instead, there'll be homegrown videos, some influencer collaborations, and maybe some updates based on feedback from one very special beta tester: Olympia Ohanian. Her father, Alexis Ohanian, is one of the company's investors (he's married to Serena Williams). "She's been a vocal beta tester, so she's really helpful," said Terris.

Is a wearable AI phone enough to set kids exploring and raise the spirits of an entire family? Only time will tell. The concept of Free Range Kids may have legs, but it may not yet be ready to run — with or without a Freckle Phone.

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