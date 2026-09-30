Amazon's next Prime Big Deal Days event is fast approaching, and if you were thinking of buying a new Echo smart speaker, now is the time to do it. Amazon uses its Prime Day events to offer the biggest discounts of the year, and the autumn Prime Day deals have landed early. There are big price drops across the full Echo speaker range in the US and the UK, and I'm not expecting these deals to get any better when the official event arrives on October 6-7.

If you've decided you'd like an Amazon Echo speaker, but aren't sure which one to go for, you're in the right place. At the moment there are four to choose from: the Echo Spot, Echo Dot, Echo Dot Max and Echo Studio. Most of them look pretty much the same (and especially online, where you can't see the size differences), but inside they have different features and capabilities that mean one might suit you better than another. Below, I'll run through the key differences you need to know, to help you choose the right Echo speaker for your needs.

Wondering if a full home hub might be a better choice? Head to my Amazon Echo Show guide instead.

US: Amazon Echo smart speaker deals

UK: Amazon Echo smart speaker deals

Which Amazon Echo smart speaker should I buy?

There are currently four Amazon Echo speaker options to choose from: the Echo Dot, Echo Spot, Echo Dot Max, and Echo Studio. That's aside from the Echo Show range, all of which also have Alexa capabilities and a speaker, but operate more like full smart-home hubs thanks to their large screens.

Lets start with the cheapest Echo speaker: the Amazon Echo Dot (2022, 5th gen). It's the smallest option, and offers all the basics: built-in Alexa and a 3-mic array. Because there's just one, small, front-firing speaker, it's best for use in small spaces. There's no audio enhancement tech to speak of, either, so it's probably not ideal if your priority is playing music. It would make a great, screen-less smart device for a bedroom — something to play your morning alarm and tell you what the weather's going to be like today.

The Amazon Echo Spot (2024, 2nd gen) is slighty pricier. It's identical to the Dot in all its key specs; the big difference is that it has a screen that displays the time, as well as things like reminders, timers, weather and song titles. Again, it's a strong choice for bedrooms, and ideal for those who prefer to have some kind of visual cues rather than relying on voice control alone.

Image 1 of 4 Amazon Echo Dot (Image credit: Amazon) Amazon Echo Spot (Image credit: Amazon) Amazon Echo Dot Max (Image credit: Amazon) Amazon Echo Studio (Image credit: Amazon) Image 1 of 4 View Original Image 2 of 4 View Original Image 3 of 4 View Original Image 4 of 4 View Original

The next level up is the Amazon Echo Dot Max (1st gen, 2025). This one's more built for sound, with a 0.8-inch tweeter and 2.5-inch woofer, plus support for lossless high definition sound and automatic room adaptation. That, plus an extra mic, make it much more suitable for use in large spaces. It also has something called Omnisense, for "ambient AI" — see below for more about that.

At the top of the range is the Amazon Echo Studio (2nd Gen, 2025). This looks like a slightly larger Dot Max, and comes with further audio enhancements. It packs a 3.75-inch high-excursion woofer and three full-range drivers, and offers distortion reduction, Amazon Spatial Audio and Dolby Atmos as well as lossless high definition sound and automatic room adaptation. Amazon recommends it for large, communal spaces.

What is Omnisense in Amazon Echo devices?

The Echo Dot Max and Echo Studio both have 'Omnisense' capabilities. Amazon says Omnisense "leverages a range of sensors and signals" to enable Alexa to "intelligently act on various events happening in and around your home, enabling more personalized, proactive, and helpful experiences". For example, it might launch a particular morning routine when it spots a specific person is in the room.

Echo Spot and Dot: specs compared

Swipe to scroll horizontally Device: Dot Spot Dot Max Studio Newest model: 5th gen, 2022 2nd gen, 2024 1st gen, 2025 2nd gen, 2025 Alexa built-in: Yes Yes Yes Yes Speakers: 1.73-inch front-firing 1.73-inch front-firing 0.8-inch tweeter, 2.5-inch woofer 3.75-inch high excursion woofer, 3 full-range drivers Audio tech: None None Lossless high definition, automatic room adaptation Distortion reduction, lossless high definition, automatic room adaptation, Amazon Spatial Audio, Dolby Atmos Microphones: 3 mic array 3 mic array 4 mic array 4 mic array Processor: MediaTek MediaTek AZ3 AZ3 Pro Smart home hub built-in: No No Yes Yes Omnisense: No No Yes Yes Dimensions: 10 x 10 x 8.9cm 11.3 x 10.3 x 11.1 cm 10.9 x 10.9 x 9.9cm 15.5 x 14.2 x 14.7cm List price: $79.99 / £79.99 $109.99 / £109.99 $119.99 / £119.99 $219.99 / £219.99 Best for: Bedrooms, small spaces Bedrooms Living rooms, communal spaces Large communal spaces

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