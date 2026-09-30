The latest Lego and gaming collab is about to launch with the Lego PlayStation —and it will be available to buy on October 1. Expecting this charming retro kit to be quite popular, I'm gathering together all of the retailers that are worth bookmarking ahead of the Lego PlayStation being available to buy so you can secure yours at launch.

Where to buy the Lego PlayStation — quick links (Image credit: Lego / Sony) 1. US links

2. UK links

3. Live updates

In terms of important dates, the Lego PlayStation is available from October 1 on the official PlayStation Direct store and in early access at Lego.com for Lego Insiders. All you need to do to become a Lego Insider is create a free account, so it's worth making one now if you're planning to buy from the Lego store.

After this early access period, the Lego PlayStation will be made widely available to all on the Lego Store and launch at other select retailers on October 4.

It's worth noting that we're skipping the preorder phase with this one, too, so the date the Lego PlayStation goes on sale is the same as the launch. Because of that, you should expect to receive your kit shortly after ordering.

With time ticking down until launch, here are all the key retailer links to bookmark and follow now. And you can follow our live coverage for regular stock updates and availability.

Where to buy the Lego PlayStation in the US

Where to buy the Lego PlayStation in the UK

When is the Lego PlayStation available to buy?

As there is no preorder period, the Lego PlayStation is available to buy from the PlayStation Direct store on October 1. You can also pick it up online from the official Lego Store on October 1 if you are a Lego Insider, before it goes on sale to all on October 4.

Other retailers should also have the Lego PlayStation available to buy from October 4.

We'll be tracking all the latest availability right here.