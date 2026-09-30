Live
Lego PlayStation launch build-up live: where to buy the classic PS1 console replica kit in early access
All the top retailers to check ahead of the launch on October 1
The latest Lego and gaming collab is about to launch with the Lego PlayStation —and it will be available to buy on October 1. Expecting this charming retro kit to be quite popular, I'm gathering together all of the retailers that are worth bookmarking ahead of the Lego PlayStation being available to buy so you can secure yours at launch.
1. US links
2. UK links
3. Live updates
In terms of important dates, the Lego PlayStation is available from October 1 on the official PlayStation Direct store and in early access at Lego.com for Lego Insiders. All you need to do to become a Lego Insider is create a free account, so it's worth making one now if you're planning to buy from the Lego store.
After this early access period, the Lego PlayStation will be made widely available to all on the Lego Store and launch at other select retailers on October 4.
It's worth noting that we're skipping the preorder phase with this one, too, so the date the Lego PlayStation goes on sale is the same as the launch. Because of that, you should expect to receive your kit shortly after ordering.
With time ticking down until launch, here are all the key retailer links to bookmark and follow now. And you can follow our live coverage for regular stock updates and availability.
Where to buy the Lego PlayStation in the US
- PlayStation Direct:
🅿️Lego PlayStation - $179.99🅿️
- Lego:
🧱Lego PlayStation - $179.99🧱
- Amazon:
📦Lego PlayStation - check stock📦
- Walmart:
🔆Lego PlayStation - check stock🔆
- Best Buy:
🏷️Lego PlayStation - check stock🏷️
- GameStop:
🎮Lego PlayStation - check stock🎮
- Target:
🎯Lego PlayStation - check stock🎯
Where to buy the Lego PlayStation in the UK
- PlayStation Direct:
🅿️Lego PlayStation - £139.99🅿️
- Lego:
🧱Lego PlayStation - £139.99🧱
- TG Jones:
🟦Lego PlayStation - £140🟦
- Smyths Toys
🧸Lego PlayStation - £139.99🧸
- Amazon:
📦Lego PlayStation - check stock📦
- Argos:
🟥Lego PlayStation - check stock🟥
- Currys:
©️Lego PlayStation - check stock©️
- Very:
𝓥 Lego PlayStation - check stock 𝓥
When is the Lego PlayStation available to buy?
As there is no preorder period, the Lego PlayStation is available to buy from the PlayStation Direct store on October 1. You can also pick it up online from the official Lego Store on October 1 if you are a Lego Insider, before it goes on sale to all on October 4.
Other retailers should also have the Lego PlayStation available to buy from October 4.
We'll be tracking all the latest availability right here.
As TechRadar's senior deals editor, I've covered major product launches such as the PS5 and Xbox Series X, as well as various limited-edition launches for consoles, controllers, games, accessories, and more, so I know the best ways to ensure you can get the rare goods you're looking to buy.
LIVE: Latest Updates
What about other retailers?
While there was no specific mention of other retailers stocking the Lego PlayStation in the initial announcement, it was likely that Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, Argos, Smyths Toys, and more would all eventually have the kit available — probably from October 4 after the early access period.
In fact, some stores already have listing pages live, so it's almost guaranteed that these places will stock the Lego PlayStation. It'll be worth keeping an eye on these over the coming days in case they open up preorders early, stock runs out at PS Direct or Lego, or you'd just prefer to shop at those stores instead.
What's happening tomorrow?
The Lego PlayStation launches in early access tomorrow (October 1) at the PlayStation Direct and Lego stores. To buy the replica console at Lego, you need to sign up as a Lego Insider, which is the toy giant's free membership program. It's unclear how much stock will be available at PS Direct and Lego, so if you definitely want the replica PlayStation tomorrow, these are the main two to follow.
Let's get some details
So, you're interested in the Lego PlayStation, but what exactly do you get in the set? Well, there's a full breakdown on the PlayStation Blog, but here's a quick overview.
The 1,911-piece set represents a near 1:1 scale model of the console, which includes the main body, a controller, and functional power and open buttons. Inside, there are two dioramas to build: one based on Gran Turismo and another on Ape Escape. These have customisable elements as well and can be removed from the main build to be displayed separately.
Don't forget your Lego Astro Bot, too
A super-cute Lego Astro Bot figure is also launching this week and will be included for free when you buy the Lego PlayStation at PlayStation Direct and the official Lego store. You simply need to add it to your cart at the same time as the PS1. That's a cool little freebie!
If you want to buy the Astro Bot model separately, it will be available for $24.99 / £17.99.
There's actually one listing live already
As always seems to be the case with these limited-edition launches, one retailer has jumped the gun and is already taking orders. That place is TG Jones in the UK, where the Lego PlayStation is listed as available for preorder for £140. Delivery is expected with 1 - 4 working days, so you might get it by the weekend if shipping is speedy.
- TG Jones: Lego PlayStation - £140
Welcome to our live coverage of the Lego PlayStation launch
How's it going, people? James Pickard here, kicking things off for our live coverage of the upcoming Lego PlayStation launch. With the retro console replica set to be available to buy tomorrow (October 1), I'm gathering together the all-important retailer links that you'll want to bookmark so you have the best chance of securing your copy. It should be worth doing, as I expect this one to be quite popular! OK, let's get into it.
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