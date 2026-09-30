VPN Deal of the Week: I've found the cheapest way to watch Celebrity Traitors if you're travelling outside the UK

Celebrity Traitors Season 2 arrives tomorrow, but if you're travelling and at risk of missing out, you needn't worry.

BBC iPlayer is the free home of the popular UK series, meaning if you're a UK resident on holiday, you'll be stuck without due to the BBC limiting access to only those on home soil. Thankfully, a VPN can fix this, and I've found the cheapest way to ensure you don't miss out on the chaos: PrivadoVPN.

PrivadoVPN ranks among the fastest VPNs we've tested and offers the best free VPN alternative too. But, more importantly, it's also a top streaming VPN for BBC iPlayer.

When I tried using PrivadoVPN to watch the last series of Celebrity Traitors, it was flawless. I connected to a UK server quickly, and never experienced any buffering or dropouts.

What's more, unlike alternatives such as NordVPN, PrivadoVPN costs only $1.11 per month. This means you can get two years of stress-free streaming access for only $30. That's over $60 less than an equivalent NordVPN plan.

PrivadoVPN: Only $1.11 per month for 27 months of protection



PrivadoVPN is the cheapest way to access the new season of Celebrity Traitors without compromising your stream quality. It's by far the fastest VPN available right now. Plus, it's got all the essential security features you need from a VPN, and servers in 66 cities worldwide so you can be secure anywhere. Interested? PrivadoVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee so you can try it risk-free.

PrivadoVPN's streaming performance excels beyond iPlayer too. We put it through rigorous testing with global Netflix libraries, Prime Video, Disney+, and more, and, compared to far more expensive alternatives, it proved effective.

Its biggest hurdle was Prime Video which, like many VPNs, it failed with altogether. Aside from that, it worked with all the global and local streaming services we tested it with, despite its budget price. This is helped by its servers in 49 countries being regularly optimized for streaming.