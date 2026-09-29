The Amazon eero Pro 7 mesh router combines tri-band Wi-Fi 7, 6GHz connectivity, and multi-gigabit Ethernet to build a high-performance mesh network across larger properties. And Amazon just dropped the price ahead of next week's Prime Day sale.

Best for: Families and remote workers who want an ultra-simple setup for extensive coverage, Wi-Fi 7 speeds, and support for hundreds of connected devices.

The deal: the Eero Pro 7 three-pack is now $600 (was $800) at Amazon. In the UK, the three-pack is now £525 (was £750). Other multi-packs are also discounted.

Why it matters: Amazon's eero Pro 7's discount comes days ahead of Prime Big Deal Days - the big pre-Black Friday shopping event, with all single and multi-packs discounted right now. So, a good way to beat the sales rush. The big selling point of the eero Pro 7 is that it just works. It's ultra-easy to setup, works well for short- and mid-range. It's a set-and-forget Wi-Fi 7 mesh router system you can keep adding to over time. Three routers provide up to 6,000 square feet of claimed coverage, with tri-band Wi-Fi 7 and two 5GbE Ethernet ports on each unit.

Today's best Amazon eero Pro 7 deal

Why we recommend it

The eero Pro 7 is the sort of mesh router system you get when you don't want to think about your mesh router system. From what I'm seeing, all models and multi-packs are discounted right now.

It operates across the 2.4GHz, 5GHz, and 6GHz bands, features two 5GbE ports, with Wi-Fi 7 features including Multi-Link Operation (MLO) and channel widths up to 320MHz. A single unit provides coverage of up to 2,000 square feet and can support more than 200 connected devices.

Amazon rates wireless speeds at up to 3.9Gbps with support for internet plans up to 5Gbps. As ever, real-world speeds will depend on your devices, connection, network conditions, and placement. You can easily add additional eero models to the mesh network, too - older and newer models are compatible.

Price context & historical value

The reduction from $799.99 to $599.99 knocks $200 off the three-pack, equivalent to a huge 25% saving. For a three-unit Wi-Fi 7 mesh system with 6GHz connectivity and 5GbE Ethernet, you're getting a considerable amount of networking hardware for the money. The eero three-pack has retailed for as low as $540 in the past, but the current deal price isn't a huge difference.

For more shopping options, take a look at our roundup of the best mesh Wi-Fi routers, and the best Wi-Fi extenders.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy the Eero Pro 7 Tri-Band Mesh Wi-Fi 7 Router if...

You don't want to have to think about your internet again. It's a set-and-forget mesh router that you can easily install and then leave running without intervention. It's also worth considering if you're upgrading from an older Eero system as the Pro 7 is backward compatible with previous Eero generations.

❌ Skip the Eero Pro 7 Tri-Band Mesh Wi-Fi 7 Router if...

You like granular control over your wireless connectivity - eero's app is incredibly streamlined, making it easy to use but not especially practical for networking enthusiasts. For example, you can't split bands for different devices. It also locks some features, like parental controls, behind an eero Plus subscription.

More eero mesh router deals: Also consider

As with the eero Pro 7 deals, both these router models are discounted for single and multi-packs. I've used the three-pack for reference.