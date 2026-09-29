Confidence is the new competitive advantage

UK small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) have reached a defining moment. Rapid advances in technology and AI have created the potential to transform how SMBs operate – improving competitiveness, enhancing efficiency and unlocking new growth opportunities.

Yet, over a third of UK SMBs risk being permanently left behind their competitors because they lack the confidence and processes required to identify, adopt and scale new technologies effectively.

Mark Braund Social Links Navigation Executive Chair at Babble.

The result is an increasingly pronounced divide between businesses that feel equipped to embrace technology and those struggling to keep pace – Tech Vanguards vs Tech Bystanders. Crucially, that confidence can be self-reinforcing.

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Businesses that successfully introduce and scale new technologies are better placed to make their next technology decision with confidence. Those that hesitate risk falling further behind, as the capabilities and experience needed to keep pace become harder to build.

This issue can have widespread consequences. SMBs account for over 99% of UK businesses and are the backbone of the UK economy. Therefore, if the confidence gap isn’t closed the whole country will face the consequences.

The disconnect between access and action

As technology has advanced, innovation has become widely accessible to businesses of all sizes, and many SMB leaders already understand the importance of innovation and technology adoption to their business performance. However, according to Babble’s research, fewer than half feel they’re very confident in their ability to identify, adopt and deploy new technologies successful.

There is a clear gap between knowledge and action, and this is where confidence is becoming a key competitive differentiator. The SMBs pulling ahead don’t necessarily have larger budgets or more resources. But they have built the confidence to make better technology decisions through having clear leadership, strong governance and repeatable processes in place.

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These foundations matter because they decrease the uncertainty surrounding technology investments. Rather than each investment being treated as a high-stake investment, SMBs with strong leadership and repeatable processes will have frameworks for assessing where technology can add value and if it fits with their business. Successful adoption builds institutional knowledge and experience, making each decision easier.

For less confident businesses, the opposite can happen. Without established processes, technology decisions can feel riskier and more difficult to navigate, encouraging businesses to delay investment or pursue isolated initiatives that struggle to deliver meaningful returns.

More than half (53%) already feel at a competitive disadvantage compared with businesses better equipped to adopt technology, while 28% believe they'll lose new business to competitors embracing technology and 24% fear losing existing customers.

In an environment where innovation is accessible, confidence is the defining competitive advantage.

The cost of standing still in the AI era

While delaying technology adoption instead of making the wrong investment may seem like the lower-risk option, those decisions quietly accumulate over time, especially in the current AI environment.

Previous technology shifts, from the internet and mobile connectivity to cloud computing, gave SMBs time to observe early adopters before deciding when and how to follow. AI is different because it is not simply introducing another tool into the technology stack.

It has the potential to reshape how work itself gets done, taking on repetitive and manual tasks while allowing employees to spend more time on the judgement, creativity and customer relationships where people add the greatest value. For resource-constrained SMBs, those productivity gains are especially significant.

But productivity tools are only the beginning. SMB technology adoption today remains concentrated around chatbots and assistant technologies such as Microsoft Copilot, which can help individuals work faster and reduce administrative burden. But to unlock significant value, SMBs need to move beyond assistants and embed AI directly into workflows and processes.

The risk of waiting isn't simply missing out on today's productivity gains. Businesses experimenting with AI now are building the experience to understand where it works, where it doesn't and how to deploy it at scale. By the time today's hesitant SMBs decide to act, their competitors may already be several decisions ahead.

The answer isn’t more expertise

Despite the growing confidence gap, which is alarming and needs addressing urgently, there is reason for optimism. SMBs are uniquely positioned to thrive compared to larger organizations. They aren’t weighed down by decades of legacy infrastructure and complex organizational structures that can slow down decision making.

The issue for SMBs isn’t lack of ambition; it’s lack of time. SMB leaders are often balancing multiple priorities from marketing to finance and therefore don’t have the capacity to evaluate technology solutions, especially considering the speed at which new advancements are entering the market. It’s difficult for SMBs to distinguish genuine business value from marketing hype. This challenge is compounded by years of technology vendors overpromising and underdelivering.

But SMB leaders don’t need to have every answer or be a technology expert. Adoption should begin with the problem, rather than the technology itself. After all, Henry Ford’s customers didn’t ask for the car, they asked for a faster horse – knowing the problem doesn’t always mean knowing the solution.

SMBs don't need to know which platform, model or vendor will solve every challenge. They simply need to understand where friction exists inside their business. Once those questions are clear, the right partner will help identify the correct solution. Ultimately, assisting in closing the confidence gap.

Confidence starts with the leader

Closing the confidence gap doesn’t require SMB leaders to become technology experts overnight. Technology confidence is built one successful decision at a time, the aim over the next 12 months shouldn't be to transform everything.

The aim should be to create the conditions, one step at a time, for better decisions to be made consistently. That means making technology a defined leadership responsibility with clear ownership at board level and treating it as a business priority rather than something delegated to IT teams.

Competitive advantage will come from knowing where and when to invest. SMBs that establish clear ownership and repeatable processes today will be better equipped to spot emerging opportunities, make informed technology choices and scale what works. In doing so, they can build the confidence to keep adapting as technology evolves.

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