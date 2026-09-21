Mesh Wi-Fi systems are useful when a single router struggles to provide a reliable connection throughout a larger home. Amazon has reduced the price of the TP-Link Deco 7 BE5000 three-pack, which allows you to spread access points around a building, rather than relying on one centrally located router.

• Best for: Remote workers and families who need reliable Wi-Fi 7 coverage across a larger home and have plenty of connected devices.

• The deal: The TP-Link Deco 7 BE5000 three-pack is $209 (was $300) at Amazon

• Why it matters: Three Deco BE25 units cover up to 6,600 sq. ft. and support more than 150 devices. Each one includes two 2.5Gbps Ethernet ports and AI-Roaming. It's worth noting that this is a dual-band Wi-Fi 7 system rather than a more expensive tri-band model, so there's no dedicated 6GHz band — it operates on 5GHz and 2.4GHz instead.

Why we recommend it

TP-Link rates the three-pack for up to 6,600 sq. ft. of coverage and more than 150 connected devices. The dual-band system delivers theoretical wireless speeds of up to 4,324Mbps over 5GHz and 688Mbps over 2.4GHz.

It also supports MLO (Multi-Link Operation), one of Wi-Fi 7's key technologies, which allows compatible devices to use multiple wireless links simultaneously for faster, more reliable connections.

Price context & historical value

The reduction from $299.99 to $208.73 knocks $91.26 off the regular price, equivalent to a saving of just over 30%. That's not the cheapest I've seen it though. It was on sale at Amazon for $175.93 as recently as a couple of months ago, and could well fall in price again when Black Friday arrives.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy the Deco 7 Dual-Band BE5000 WiFi 7 Mesh System if...

Your existing router leaves areas of weak or unreliable Wi-Fi around your home and you want a system that can be expanded later. All Deco routers can work together, so additional units can be added if needed.

❌ Skip the Deco 7 Dual-Band BE5000 WiFi 7 Mesh System if...

You already have a reliable Wi-Fi 6 or Wi-Fi 6E system that comfortably covers your home and don't own devices that can take advantage of Wi-Fi 7. Upgrading purely for the newer wireless standard will provide little immediate benefit.

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