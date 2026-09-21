This TP-Link Deco Wi-Fi 7 mesh system eliminates internet dead zones with speeds up to 4.3Gbps
Three Deco BE25 units provide up to 6,600 of sq. ft coverage
Mesh Wi-Fi systems are useful when a single router struggles to provide a reliable connection throughout a larger home. Amazon has reduced the price of the TP-Link Deco 7 BE5000 three-pack, which allows you to spread access points around a building, rather than relying on one centrally located router.
• Best for: Remote workers and families who need reliable Wi-Fi 7 coverage across a larger home and have plenty of connected devices.
• The deal: The TP-Link Deco 7 BE5000 three-pack is $209 (was $300) at Amazon
• Why it matters: Three Deco BE25 units cover up to 6,600 sq. ft. and support more than 150 devices. Each one includes two 2.5Gbps Ethernet ports and AI-Roaming. It's worth noting that this is a dual-band Wi-Fi 7 system rather than a more expensive tri-band model, so there's no dedicated 6GHz band — it operates on 5GHz and 2.4GHz instead.
The BE5000 three-pack provides dual-band Wi-Fi 7, 5Gbps combined wireless speeds, two 2.5Gbps Ethernet ports per unit, MLO, AI-Roaming, HomeShield and coverage up to 6,600 square feet.
Why we recommend it
TP-Link rates the three-pack for up to 6,600 sq. ft. of coverage and more than 150 connected devices. The dual-band system delivers theoretical wireless speeds of up to 4,324Mbps over 5GHz and 688Mbps over 2.4GHz.
It also supports MLO (Multi-Link Operation), one of Wi-Fi 7's key technologies, which allows compatible devices to use multiple wireless links simultaneously for faster, more reliable connections.
Price context & historical value
The reduction from $299.99 to $208.73 knocks $91.26 off the regular price, equivalent to a saving of just over 30%. That's not the cheapest I've seen it though. It was on sale at Amazon for $175.93 as recently as a couple of months ago, and could well fall in price again when Black Friday arrives.
Should you buy it?
✅ Buy the Deco 7 Dual-Band BE5000 WiFi 7 Mesh System if...
Your existing router leaves areas of weak or unreliable Wi-Fi around your home and you want a system that can be expanded later. All Deco routers can work together, so additional units can be added if needed.
❌ Skip the Deco 7 Dual-Band BE5000 WiFi 7 Mesh System if...
You already have a reliable Wi-Fi 6 or Wi-Fi 6E system that comfortably covers your home and don't own devices that can take advantage of Wi-Fi 7. Upgrading purely for the newer wireless standard will provide little immediate benefit.
Also consider
The Deco 7 Pro three-pack provides tri-band Wi-Fi 7, 7,600 sq. ft. coverage, four 2.5Gbps ports per unit, AI-Roaming, HomeShield, VPN support and connectivity for more than 200 devices.
Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed!
Wayne Williams is a freelancer writing news for TechRadar Pro. He has been writing about computers, technology, and the web for 30 years. In that time he wrote for most of the UK’s PC magazines, and launched, edited and published a number of them too.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.