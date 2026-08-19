TP-Link's Deco line comes up often in our mesh Wi-Fi coverage, and the X55 is the AX3000 Wi-Fi 6 version built to blanket larger homes with three units instead of relying on a single router. A 3-pack TP-Link Deco X55 has dropped to $150 (was $170) at Amazon.

Each unit covers up to 6,500 square feet combined, packs three Gigabit Ethernet ports for wired backhaul or connecting devices directly, and replaces a standalone router and extender with one mesh system managed through the Deco app. If you're eliminating dead zones for your home office, it's ideal.

Save $20.02 TP-Link Deco X55: was $169.99 now $149.97 at Amazon AX3000 Wi-Fi 6 speeds across a 3-unit mesh system rated for up to 6,500 square feet of coverage. Each unit includes 3 Gigabit Ethernet ports, supports wired Ethernet backhaul for a more stable mesh connection, and replaces a traditional router-and-extender setup.

Why we recommend it

TP-Link's Deco mesh systems are regulars in our home networking coverage because they consistently balance solid performance with straightforward setup, and the X55 continues that pattern.

The Deco app walks you through pairing all three units without much technical know-how, and having 3 Gigabit ports on every unit, instead of the 1-2 ports common on cheaper mesh systems, gives you real flexibility for wiring in a game console, smart TV, or NAS wherever a unit ends up.

Ethernet backhaul support matters more than it might seem: mesh systems that only talk to each other over Wi-Fi can lose a meaningful chunk of bandwidth in that handoff, and wiring units together with Ethernet where possible avoids that penalty entirely.

Price Context & Historical Value

A $20.02 discount off $169.99 works out to about 12 percent, a modest but real cut on a 3-pack mesh system. It's not the deepest discount we track on Deco hardware, but for a 3-unit AX3000 system with Ethernet backhaul support, $149.97 lands at a genuinely competitive price against similarly equipped mesh systems from Eero and Netgear.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy the TP-Link Deco X55 if...

Your home has Wi-Fi dead zones a single router can't reach, you want the option to wire units together with Ethernet backhaul for a more stable mesh, or you're replacing an aging router-and-extender setup with something more unified.

❌ Skip the TP-Link Deco X55 if...

You live in a smaller space where a single router already covers your whole home, you need Wi-Fi 7 speeds for the newest devices, or you want advanced parental controls and security features without a subscription.

The Catch: What to know before you buy

This is Wi-Fi 6, not Wi-Fi 7, so if you're chasing the fastest possible speeds for the newest devices, pricier options will outpace it. We also haven't tested this specific system hands-on, so this recommendation leans on TP-Link's general track record with the Deco line rather than direct testing of the X55.