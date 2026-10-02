NYT Strands hints and answers for Saturday, October 3 (game #944)

Looking for a different day? A new NYT Strands puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Friday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Strands hints and answers for Friday, October 2 (game #943).

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

Want more word-based fun? Then check out my NYT Connections today and Quordle today pages for hints and answers for those games, and Marc's Wordle today page for the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

Latest Videos From TechRadar Watch full video here:

NYT Strands today (game #944) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… A figment of your imagination

NYT Strands today (game #944) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

SNOT

MONTH

HIRE

SPREE

THRILL

OTHER

NYT Strands today (game #944) - hint #3 - spangram letters

How many letters are in today's spangram? • Spangram has 12 letters

NYT Strands today (game #944) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? • First side: bottom, 1st column • Last side: top, 6th column

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #944) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #944, are…

MIRAGE

ILLUSION

CHIMERA

SPECTER

PHANTASM

SPANGRAM:WILLOTHEWISP

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 1 hint

WILLOTHEWISP was a spangram I didn’t see until the end of what was quite a long game featuring plenty of interesting and well hidden words.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

After getting MIRAGE right away I was expecting an easy game, but far from it. Instead, I labored onwards and needed a mid-game hint, which delivered the enigmatic word CHIMERA.

Will-o-the-wisp is a ghostly flickering light seen over bogs, swamps, and marshes at night — a trick of the light that spooks and entrances, not to be confused with a 1970s British children's cartoon series called Willo The Wisp, about a blue ghost voiced by Kenneth Williams and a snooty cat based on Noel Coward. Yes, really.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Friday, October 2, game #943)

SHIFTY

COVERT

DEVIOUS

STEALTHY

FURTIVE

SPANGRAM: SNEAKINGAROUND