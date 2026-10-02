NYT Connections hints and answers for Saturday, October 3 (game #1210)

Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Friday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Friday, October 2 (game #1209).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too, while Marc's Wordle today page covers the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

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NYT Connections today (game #1210) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

WHITNEY HOUSTON

LINDA HAMILTON

RIVER PHOENIX

JOHN DENVER

GETTY IMAGES

ELBOW GREASE

CAN OPENER

SOMETHING

WICKED

FAT CATS

HEAD WAITER

MERV GRIFFIN

BROAD BEAN

NY GIANT

MET HALFWAY

W.C. FIELDS

DIET SPRITE

NYT Connections today (game #1210) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Begin with a trip to the loo

Begin with a trip to the loo GREEN: A sing-a-long ending

A sing-a-long ending BLUE: Know your history for starters

Know your history for starters PURPLE: Hiding mythical beasts

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

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NYT Connections today (game #1210) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: STARTING WITH TERMS FOR "TOILET"

STARTING WITH TERMS FOR "TOILET" GREEN: ENDING IN MUSICALS

ENDING IN MUSICALS BLUE: STARTING WITH U.S. MUSEUMS

STARTING WITH U.S. MUSEUMS PURPLE: ENDING IN FANTASY CREATURES

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #1210) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #1210, are…

YELLOW: STARTING WITH TERMS FOR "TOILET": CAN OPENER, HEAD WAITER, JOHN DENVER, W.C. FIELDS

CAN OPENER, HEAD WAITER, JOHN DENVER, W.C. FIELDS GREEN: ENDING IN MUSICALS: ELBOW GREASE, FAT CATS, LINDA HAMILTON, SOMETHING WICKED

ELBOW GREASE, FAT CATS, LINDA HAMILTON, SOMETHING WICKED BLUE: STARTING WITH U.S. MUSEUMS: BROAD BEAN, GETTY IMAGES, MET HALFWAY, WHITNEY HOUSTON

BROAD BEAN, GETTY IMAGES, MET HALFWAY, WHITNEY HOUSTON PURPLE: ENDING IN FANTASY CREATURES: DIET SPRITE, MERV GRIFFIN, NY GIANT, RIVER PHOENIX

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 1 mistake

I am always thrown by slightly different Connections tiles and today was no different with its baffling selection of two-word options.

Things got more confusing, for me at least, after a potential North American cities thread of WHITNEY HOUSTON, LINDA HAMILTON, RIVER PHOENIX, and JOHN DENVER turned out to be a dead end. I wasn’t certain about Hamilton, but there is a city called that in Ohio.

The WC in WC FIELDS was the tile that unlocked the game for me and from here I cobbled my way through, although when it came to the final eight tiles it was more by luck than judgement that I didn’t make another mistake. A tough one.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Friday, October 2, 2026, game #1209)

YELLOW: FINANCE: BACK, BANKROLL, FUND, SUPPORT

BACK, BANKROLL, FUND, SUPPORT GREEN: FINGERS: INDEX, LITTLE, MIDDLE, RING

INDEX, LITTLE, MIDDLE, RING BLUE: CUSTOMARY: COMMON, ROUTINE, STANDARD, STOCK

COMMON, ROUTINE, STANDARD, STOCK PURPLE: PRIME_____: NUMBER, REAL ESTATE, RIB, TIME