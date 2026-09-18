NYT Connections hints and answers for Saturday, September 19 (game #1196)

Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Friday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Friday, September 18 (game #1195).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too, while Marc's Wordle today page covers the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

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NYT Connections today (game #1196) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

STICK FIGURE

MINISKIRT

LOG CABIN

SUN

TAN LINE

BRANCH OUT

HOUSE

TWIGGY

TREE

MOD

SIN CITY

GROW

COS LETTUCE

EXPAND

CARNABY STREET

DIVERSIFY

NYT Connections today (game #1196) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Broaden one’s horizons

Broaden one’s horizons GREEN: Classic early art

Classic early art BLUE: Cool Britannia (part 1)

Cool Britannia (part 1) PURPLE: Beginning formulas

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

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NYT Connections today (game #1196) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: WIDEN ONE'S SCOPE

WIDEN ONE'S SCOPE GREEN: FEATURES OF A KID'S DRAWING

FEATURES OF A KID'S DRAWING BLUE: ASSOCIATED WITH SWINGING LONDON IN THE 1960S

ASSOCIATED WITH SWINGING LONDON IN THE 1960S PURPLE: STARTING WITH ABBREVIATED MATH FUNCTIONS

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #1196) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #1196, are…

YELLOW: WIDEN ONE'S SCOPE: BRANCH OUT, DIVERSIFY, EXPAND, GROW

BRANCH OUT, DIVERSIFY, EXPAND, GROW GREEN: FEATURES OF A KID'S DRAWING: HOUSE, STICK FIGURE, SUN, TREE

HOUSE, STICK FIGURE, SUN, TREE BLUE: ASSOCIATED WITH SWINGING LONDON IN THE 1960S: CARNABY STREET, MINISKIRT, MOD, TWIGGY

CARNABY STREET, MINISKIRT, MOD, TWIGGY PURPLE: STARTING WITH ABBREVIATED MATH FUNCTIONS: COS LETTUCE, LOG CABIN, SIN CITY, TAN LINE

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 1 mistake

I fell straight down today’s trapdoor linking STICK FIGURE, BRANCH OUT, LOG CABIN and TWIGGY.

Had I looked at the board a bit more carefully I would have spotted that TWIGGY had to be connected to the famously skinny model and the other tiles ASSOCIATED WITH SWINGING LONDON IN THE 1960S. Alas, fools rush in.

Fortunately this was a relatively easy game and I was thankfully able to collect WIDEN ONE’S SCOPE and FEATURES OF A KID'S DRAWING, as STARTING WITH ABBREVIATED MATH FUNCTIONS went way above my head.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Friday, September 18, 2026, game #1195)

YELLOW: SEGMENT OF A PROCESS: PHASE, ROUND, STAGE, STEP

PHASE, ROUND, STAGE, STEP GREEN: ASSORTMENTS OF FOOD/DRINK: FLIGHT, MEDLEY, PLATTER, SAMPLER

FLIGHT, MEDLEY, PLATTER, SAMPLER BLUE: PARTS OF A FLIGHT: BOARDING, CRUISE, LANDING, TAKEOFF

BOARDING, CRUISE, LANDING, TAKEOFF PURPLE: ____ CASE: BRIEF, PILLOW, STAIR, UPPER