NYT Connections hints and answers for Friday, September 18 (game #1195)

Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Thursday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Thursday, September 17 (game #1194).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too, while Marc's Wordle today page covers the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

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NYT Connections today (game #1195) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

PILLOW

CRUISE

UPPER

STEP

FLIGHT

STAIR

PLATTER

LANDING

ROUND

STAGE

TAKEOFF

MEDLEY

BRIEF

BOARDING

SAMPLER

PHASE

NYT Connections today (game #1195) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: A part of the plan

A part of the plan GREEN: A selection of small dishes

A selection of small dishes BLUE: Stages of a journey

Stages of a journey PURPLE: Add a word that rhymes with “place”

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

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NYT Connections today (game #1195) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: SEGMENT OF A PROCESS

SEGMENT OF A PROCESS GREEN: ASSORTMENTS OF FOOD/DRINK

ASSORTMENTS OF FOOD/DRINK BLUE: PARTS OF A FLIGHT

PARTS OF A FLIGHT PURPLE: ____ CASE

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #1195) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #1195, are…

YELLOW: SEGMENT OF A PROCESS: PHASE, ROUND, STAGE, STEP

PHASE, ROUND, STAGE, STEP GREEN: ASSORTMENTS OF FOOD/DRINK: FLIGHT, MEDLEY, PLATTER, SAMPLER

FLIGHT, MEDLEY, PLATTER, SAMPLER BLUE: PARTS OF A FLIGHT: BOARDING, CRUISE, LANDING, TAKEOFF

BOARDING, CRUISE, LANDING, TAKEOFF PURPLE: ____ CASE: BRIEF, PILLOW, STAIR, UPPER

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 2 mistakes

I’ve not had the best of Connections weeks and struggled again today.

Falling for the very obvious trap I included FLIGHT instead of CRUISE in what became PARTS OF A FLIGHT.

That particular tile was my undoing later in the game. After getting SEGMENT OF A PROCESS, I decided that the third group must be about serving food so I had MEDLEY, PLATTER and SAMPLER locked in.

Unable to find a fourth tile, I gambled with PILLOW — which makes about as much sense as FLIGHT, although I now know, thanks to Google Gemini, that a food FLIGHT is a curated selection of three or more small-portioned sample items from a single menu category served together.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Thursday, September 17, 2026, game #1194)

YELLOW: ELASTICITY: BOUNCE, FLEXIBILITY, GIVE, SPRING

BOUNCE, FLEXIBILITY, GIVE, SPRING GREEN: THINGS THAT ARE UNDERGROUND: MINE SHAFT, SEWER LINE, SUBWAY STATION, WELL

MINE SHAFT, SEWER LINE, SUBWAY STATION, WELL BLUE: HUGH JACKMAN MOVIES, WITH "THE": FOUNTAIN, PRESTIGE, SHEEP DETECTIVES, WOLVERINE

FOUNTAIN, PRESTIGE, SHEEP DETECTIVES, WOLVERINE PURPLE: LOVE ____: HANDLES, LANGUAGE, TAP, TRIANGLE