Proton VPN joins the race to secure Amazon's new Vega OS Fire TV Sticks

Proton VPN adds a native app for Amazon Fire TV Sticks running on Vega OS

Users can download the app directly from their smart TVs

Proton joins a few major VPNs in supporting Amazon's latest OS

Amazon's transition to its brand-new operating system has caused quite a stir in the streaming world, but the industry's top security providers are catching up. Proton VPN is now the latest provider to release a dedicated app for Amazon Fire TV Sticks running Vega OS.

If you've recently upgraded to one of Amazon's next-generation streaming devices, you might have noticed that older Android-based apps no longer work. By rolling out a native application tailored specifically for this new Linux-based ecosystem, Proton VPN ensures you won't have to sacrifice your privacy just to watch your favorite shows.

When looking for the best VPN for streaming, device compatibility is just as crucial as connection speed. Securing a smart TV or streaming stick shouldn't require complex manual router configurations, which is why native apps are so vital for the average consumer.

Proton VPN – best for privacy

Based in Switzerland, this privacy-first VPN offers good speeds, advanced anti-censorship features, and a server network that spans 145 countries around the world — including across Africa and Asia, where other providers tend to struggle. While its free VPN plan is handy, it comes with limitations. The good news is that upgrading to a premium subscription will cost you only the equivalent of $2.99 per month.

Unblocking your favorite streams on Vega OS

Amazon's shift from its traditional Android-based Fire OS to the streamlined Vega OS meant that app developers had to build entirely new software from the ground up. For VPN users, this initially caused a major headache, as older Fire Stick applications simply wouldn't install on the new hardware architecture.

With Proton VPN's new release, users can easily secure their internet connection, hide their IP address, and unblock geo-restricted streaming libraries directly from their television.

Whether you want to avoid bandwidth throttling from your internet service provider or keep your late-night binge-watching habits out of the hands of third-party trackers, a dedicated TV app makes the entire process seamless.

To get the new app running on your smart TV setup, Vega OS users can find detailed download instructions on Proton's dedicated support page.

(Image credit: Future)

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The growing Vega OS VPN ecosystem

Proton isn't the only provider that has scrambled to accommodate Amazon's sweeping software changes over the past year. In fact, the race to build the ultimate Vega OS application has been fiercely competitive among the industry's biggest players.

When VPN support first landed on the next-gen Amazon Fire TV Stick, consumer options were severely limited. However, the streaming privacy landscape has rapidly expanded. NordVPN was among the first to break ground with its Linux-based VPN app, setting a high standard for speed and usability on the platform.

Shortly after that initial wave, IPVanish joined NordVPN in the race to support the new hardware, bringing its simultaneous connections to the Vega OS ecosystem. Following suit, Surfshark launched its own native app, with ExpressVPN also joining this list more recently.

With Proton VPN now entering the fray, consumers have a highly robust lineup of premium privacy tools to choose from. If you value open-source transparency, Proton's arrival on Vega OS is a massive win for your smart home security.

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